Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Pandemic effects are undeniable

It’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 changed life as we know it.

Gratefully, I’ve been largely unscathed by the pandemic that has taken the lives of a half-million Americans. In retrospect, the sacrifices my family has made in the name of safety are trivial when so many have endured pain and the loss of life.

However, the effect on each and every life is undeniable.

For the past calendar year I have not attended a single live sporting event. That’s the first time that has happened since 1962 … my parents took me to my first St. Louis Cardinals game at Sportsman’s Park in 1963.

The last time my wife and I attended a public event was March 6, 2020 when the Salukis lost 64-59 to Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at St. Louis. We stopped in Fairview Heights on the way home for a nice Italian dinner, the last time we’ve eaten in a restaurant.

Since then, we’ve made the best of the reality of today.

We’ve spent time in woods. We’ve gotten our money’s worth out of the kayaks we bought two years ago. We’ve caught up on the movies we always wanted to see, read the books that had piled up on our nightstands and began playing chess.