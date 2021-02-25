Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Pandemic effects are undeniable

It’s been nearly a year since COVID-19 changed life as we know it.
Gratefully, I’ve been largely unscathed by the pandemic that has taken the lives of a half-million Americans. In retrospect, the sacrifices my family has made in the name of safety are trivial when so many have endured pain and the loss of life.
However, the effect on each and every life is undeniable.
For the past calendar year I have not attended a single live sporting event. That’s the first time that has happened since 1962 … my parents took me to my first St. Louis Cardinals game at Sportsman’s Park in 1963.
The last time my wife and I attended a public event was March 6, 2020 when the Salukis lost 64-59 to Bradley in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at St. Louis. We stopped in Fairview Heights on the way home for a nice Italian dinner, the last time we’ve eaten in a restaurant.
Since then, we’ve made the best of the reality of today.
We’ve spent time in woods. We’ve gotten our money’s worth out of the kayaks we bought two years ago. We’ve caught up on the movies we always wanted to see, read the books that had piled up on our nightstands and began playing chess.
Adaptation has been a key. Our groceries are now delivered to the door. Other supplies are acquired through contactless curbside delivery. And, consuming carryout pizza in a restaurant parking lot is what passes for “eating out” these days.
We’ve been incredibly fortunate. The pandemic has been an inconvenience. Granted, we’ve not been able to attend family weddings or funerals, but, again we consider ourselves incredibly lucky.
Yet, it would be a lie to claim there are things I don’t miss.
I miss seeing games in person.
I miss the squeak of cutting sneakers on the Banterra Center floor at SIU. I miss the crack of the bat at Rent One Park. I miss the camaraderie of the Saluki Stadium pressbox. And, I miss the give and take of postgame press conferences.
Granted, I’ve been getting my sports fix on television – watching the PGA and St. Louis Blues hockey. But, that’s like eating a frozen dinner when others are sitting down to a nice juicy steak. Both will fill your belly, but the experience is radically different.
Most of all, I miss seeing Saluki sports in person.
The Saluki baseball and softball teams are off to outstanding starts. Some of my fondest college memories include ditching Friday afternoon classes to watch a baseball game at Abe Martin Field. Saluki softball at Charlotte West Stadium is an iconic SIU experience.
Now, watching football at Saluki Stadium … in February? Who woulda ever thought?
It tears at my guts that I won’t be able to see Mackenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer in their final seasons at SIU. Silvey will go down as one of SIU’s most prolific scorers and Brockmeyer as one of the most versatile players to ever wear a Saluki uniform.
And, while the men’s basketball team is experiencing growing pains, it would have been fun to watch the advancement of Lance Jones and Marcus Domask. Again, watching on television is a poor substitute for being in the building.
However, these “hardships” are trivial compared to what others have endured. And, the horizon looks much brighter. That’s what my hat is hanging on.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.