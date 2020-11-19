Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Pausing winter sports is the right call

It’s time to state the fact openly – the Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker were correct in postponing the winter sports seasons because of the risk of coronavirus infection.
It’s also time to lay the blame where it belongs – on each and every one of us as individuals, on the people of Southern Illinois, the State of Illinois and the citizens of the United States.
Some wanted to pretend this illness was a political issue. Some wanted to ignore science. Some made the case that economic health outweighed, well, health. Some ignored the facts with malicious intent. Others just wanted to pretend that we could proceed with life as normal.
That was evident by walking into any convenience store, any grocery store and peering in the windows of restaurants and bars. As a people, we refused to bite the bullet early on, when there was a chance of stifling spread.
There was some initial success, but we couldn’t or wouldn’t, maintain the discipline required to put this illness behind us.
Now, we are paying the price.
The virus is spiraling out of control. Public health officials are urging people to avoid large family gatherings during the holidays. We are on the cusp on another statewide shutdown. And, despite the spike in hospitalizations and deaths, people will complain loudly.
Perhaps it is the silent, faceless nature of the disease. There are no outward physical signs – like the measles. There are no outward long-term debilitating effects – like polio. And, the effects of the disease vary widely from person to person.
For whatever reason, too many Americans have taken the attitude that we can power through this – if we just play football and basketball, if we can just go out to eat – everything will be alright.
It’s not. It won’t be, not for the next few months.
Illinois, I’m proud to say, took the pandemic seriously. And, that made people mad. Steaming mad in some instances. The governor was accused of playing politics with prep sports – although it’s beyond me what people thought he had to gain by making so many of his constituents angry.
Critics pointed to other states that played football and allowed basketball season to begin.
“Does the virus stop at state borders?” they asked.
It took a while, but that question was answered in the worst way. Fortunately, neither Gov. Pritzker nor the IDPH bowed to public pressure.
On a recent weekend, more football playoff games were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks than were played. Several other schools said they were opting out of the playoffs because of COVID concerns. And, just this week, Southern Illinois University announced that men’s basketball activities have been suspended because of the virus.
None of us know what the next few months will bring. There are promising vaccines on the horizon. There is talk that the most vulnerable groups could be vaccinated by early 2021. That bodes well for a belated basketball season.
Of course, we also have to face the reality that things are going to get worse before we get better – it’s just math. Math, like the virus itself, won’t bend to our wills.
Like everyone else, I want the high school kids to have the opportunity to experience the unfettered joy of athletic competition. I want to see them make indelible memories they’ll share at class reunions 50 years from now.
But, we have to do it on the virus’ terms. We have to be smart, and safe.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
