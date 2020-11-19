Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Pausing winter sports is the right call

Perhaps it is the silent, faceless nature of the disease. There are no outward physical signs – like the measles. There are no outward long-term debilitating effects – like polio. And, the effects of the disease vary widely from person to person.

For whatever reason, too many Americans have taken the attitude that we can power through this – if we just play football and basketball, if we can just go out to eat – everything will be alright.

It’s not. It won’t be, not for the next few months.

Illinois, I’m proud to say, took the pandemic seriously. And, that made people mad. Steaming mad in some instances. The governor was accused of playing politics with prep sports – although it’s beyond me what people thought he had to gain by making so many of his constituents angry.

Critics pointed to other states that played football and allowed basketball season to begin.

“Does the virus stop at state borders?” they asked.

It took a while, but that question was answered in the worst way. Fortunately, neither Gov. Pritzker nor the IDPH bowed to public pressure.