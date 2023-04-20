Forget the small sample size, the pitch clock is the best thing to happen to Major League Baseball since … well, maybe forever.

Seriously, why didn’t Abner Doubleday think of this idea?

Imagine, watching baseball where the ball is actually in play. It turns out, seeing players put the ball in play, watching outfielders chase the ball in the gap and gasping in amazement when infielders start a nifty 4-6-3 double-play is actually exciting.

Strange as it seems, seeing actual baseball is more engaging than watching pitchers step off the rubber or hitters adjusting their batting gloves.

Pace of play has been a pet peeve of mine for the past 15-20 years.

I grew up in the era of Bob Gibson, Sandy Koufax, Juan Marichal, Gaylord Perry, Dean Chance and Warren Spahn. Pitching was dominant.

How dominant was it?

Major league baseball lowered the pitching mound from 15 to 10 inches after the 1968 season. Although it has never been stated definitively, most baseball people believe Bob Gibson was responsible for the new rule.

Gibson compiled a 22-9 record that year. How he lost nine games remains somewhat of a mystery. His earned run average was a microscopic 1.12. He yielded just 198 hits over 304 innings while striking out 268 hitters. Gibson had 28 complete games, including 13 shutouts. His WHIP was 0.853.

That same year Denny McLain won 31 games, Marichal 26. Sam McDowell struck out 283 batters, McLain 280.

In addition to Gibson’s scintillating 1.12 ERA, Luis Tiant, McDowell, Dave McNally, McLain, Tommy John and Bobby Bolin all posted an ERA under 2.00.

The average length of a MLB game in 1968 was 2:27 minutes. On the other hand, the number of runs per game had dipped below seven in the 1968 season. Batting averages across both leagues fell to .235.

So, the powers that be decided the game needed more offense, lowering the mound for the 1969 season. Since that time, the focus has been on adding offense.

By the 2019 season, there were an average of nine runs scored per game. Overall batting averages rose to .271 in 1999 before dipping back down to .243 last year. This time baseball responded to the dearth of offense by banning the shift.

Although fewer runs were being scored in recent years, the time it takes to play a major league baseball game ballooned. In 2022, the average game time was 3:03, a full 32 minutes longer than in 1968. The 2022 version of baseball was tedious at best, bordering on boring.

The pitch clock has made all the difference in the world. Under the new rules, a pitcher has to deliver a pitch every 15 seconds, 20 seconds when runners are on base. Hitters can no longer kill time. They have to be ready to hit in eight seconds.

The results are amazing. The Cardinals recently played a game in which 11 total runs were scored. And, the game was played in 2:14.

The games are so quick, I’m going to have to readjust my bed time. We came home from dinner the other night at about 9:45 p.m. Normally, I could have watched the last three innings of the game. Instead, I barely caught the last few minutes of the postgame show.

And, the best thing about the rule changes, they didn’t fundamentally change the game. It’s something baseball should have adopted a decade ago.