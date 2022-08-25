Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Pujols' recent performance pulls out all the stops

I was wrong.

Dead wrong.

Time after time, I was wrong.

And, I couldn’t be more happy to admit it.

I shook my head in disgust this spring when it became common knowledge the Cardinals were considering signing Albert Pujols to a one-year contract.

It made absolutely no sense to me … from a baseball standpoint. Pujols’ numbers had been in steady decline for several years. Physically, he’s nearly immobile.

And, although once a better than average fielder, the only place the Cardinals could consider playing him was at first base. Pujols taking up a roster spot would certainly limit freshman manager Oli Marmol’s in-game flexibility.

If I’m truly honest, the thought of watching a worn-out, over-the-hill Pujols struggle through a six-month curtain call wasn’t appealing. As a fan of the Cardinals, I wanted to remember the in-his-prime Pujols – the guy whose menacing stance at the plate struck fear into the heart of opposing pitchers.

Now, from a business standpoint, the move made lots of sense.

It was a lock that fans would flock to the park for Pujols’ last hurrah, especially the younger fans who grew up with Pujols being one of the most dominant players in the major leagues. Finally, the presence of Pujols meant that paraphernalia would fly off the shelf at team stores.

And, the Cardinals got Pujols on the cheap, shelling out only a couple million. They’d likely make that up in sales of No. 5 replica jerseys.

From a pure business standpoint, it made sense.

Unfortunately, I’m not interested in seeing Bill DeWitt’s pockets getting stuffed with more cash. I’m about putting a competitive team on the field. Frankly, I didn’t see Pujols helping.

For more than half the season, I was correct. And, I didn’t mind reminding people of that fact. There was a time in June where it appeared Pujols’ average would dip below .100. Not only was he not getting hits, he appeared badly overmatched at times.

His production picked up a bit around the all-star break. He was added to the all-star team for nostalgic reasons, and something happened during that four-day hiatus from competitive baseball.

The Pujols we’ve been seeing since then is vintage.

He’s not just putting the bat on the ball, he’s ripping the cover off the ball. He’s getting key hits. Monday night his solo home run gave the Cardinals a 1-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt are the reigning National League Players of the Week.

What’s more, he’s been a positive influence on younger players. Earlier this month Genesis Cabrera threw something of a tantrum on the mound when he was pulled from the game. The camera panned to the dugout minutes later and showed Pujols having an animated discussion with the young pitcher.

Finally, prior to the season fans were talking about the excitement of Pujols chasing the magical 700 home run mark for his career. Given his numbers from the previous couple years, that seemed unlikely.

However, the way Benjamin Button, er, Albert Pujols, has been hitting lately, he has a real shot. Only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth have hit 700 homers or more.

Pujols’ recent home run binge has him at 693. It’s possible. And, I’m rooting for him.

Have I mentioned that I was wrong about him?