Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Radio sportscasting is an artform

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:
Pure artistry: Driving home from Florida Sunday morning meant it was impossible to watch the final round of the British Open, er, pardon me, “The Open.”
Normally, I’d say the next best option would be to listen to the Sirius-XM broadcast. However, that may not be accurate.
Granted, the radio option didn’t provide video footage, there were no shot tracers or graphics to watch, but the audio version was every bit as entertaining. In fact, it reminded me of the pure artistry of the spoken word, the ability of human beings to weave a compelling story with just the spoken word.
If I hadn’t been driving, I could have closed my eyes and easily imagined the scenes being described. These amazing journalists somehow were able to explain the contours of the greens, the length of putts, the posture the player assumed the instant the ball left the putter’s face.
You could tell by their intonation and the rise and fall of their voices if the ball would fall.
Listening to the broadcast was like watching Rembrandt paint.
But, listening was about more than golf. Listening was a reminder of our amazing ability to communicate sights and sounds, but also the invisible. Somehow these talented broadcasters transmitted the emotions of the players through the airwaves.
Inglorious ending: It appears Vladimir Tarasenko’s time in a St. Louis Blues uniform won’t end on a, pardon the pun, high note.
Tarasenko, who has publicly demanded a trade, will likely be left unprotected in the expansion draft. It’s not the way you’d like to see one of the best players to ever wear the Blue Note go out.
A goal-scoring machine when he is healthy, Tarasenko has essentially missed the last two seasons with shoulder injuries. In a perfect world, the Blues would at least be able to try to replace Tarasenko via trade, but with the shoulder issue the Blues obviously would be dealing from a weak position.
By exposing Tarasenko to the draft, but Blues will be able to protect another younger, healthier player.
This situation is another stark reminder that while hockey is a kid’s game, the NHL (and all professional sports leagues) is all business.
Fire ‘em all: Firing manager Mike Shildt, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux won’t transform the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals into World Series contenders. The new manager and coaching staff will have the same roster, the same inherent weaknesses.
But, seeing heads roll would appease the masses — at least for a week or two.
In the meantime, the team has shown some modest signs of life — Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader are putting bat to ball with more frequency. And, Kwang Hyun Kim has put together an impressive streak on the mound.
As mediocre as the team has been, a playoff berth is not out of the question.
In the meantime, I’d like to see this lineup: Tommy Edman, 2B; Dylan Carlson, RF; Nolan Arenado, 3B; Paul Goldschmidt, 1B; Tyler O’Neill, LF; Yadier Molina, C; Paul DeJong SS; Harrison Bader, CF. Bader and Edman could switch, depending on who is swinging the bat well.
It’s an old-fashioned approach, but I’d love to see it.
Good luck: Keeping my fingers crossed for the next 10 days for Deanna Price, Gwen Berry and Darryl Sullivan. Would be great to see Olympic hardware come back to Southern Illinois.
