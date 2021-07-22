Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Radio sportscasting is an artform

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:

Pure artistry: Driving home from Florida Sunday morning meant it was impossible to watch the final round of the British Open, er, pardon me, “The Open.”

Normally, I’d say the next best option would be to listen to the Sirius-XM broadcast. However, that may not be accurate.

Granted, the radio option didn’t provide video footage, there were no shot tracers or graphics to watch, but the audio version was every bit as entertaining. In fact, it reminded me of the pure artistry of the spoken word, the ability of human beings to weave a compelling story with just the spoken word.

If I hadn’t been driving, I could have closed my eyes and easily imagined the scenes being described. These amazing journalists somehow were able to explain the contours of the greens, the length of putts, the posture the player assumed the instant the ball left the putter’s face.

You could tell by their intonation and the rise and fall of their voices if the ball would fall.

Listening to the broadcast was like watching Rembrandt paint.