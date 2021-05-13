Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Reflecting on Albert Pujols' career

When Albert Pujols’ Hall of Fame career comes to an end, I’d like to hear him talk about his decision to leave St. Louis 10 years ago.
Pujols was the toast of the town when his contract expired at the end of the 2011 season.
The Cardinals threw buckets of money at Pujols in order to keep him in St. Louis. However, the money was in the form of a five-year deal. Pujols wanted a long-term deal, opting for a 10-year offer from the California Angels.
Pujols was 31 at the time.
A five-year deal would have kept him with the Cardinals through the finals years of his competitive prime. Very few players maintain anything close to maximum productivity after the age of 35, so a 10-year deal meant the Cardinals would have been paying top dollar to someone whose skills had deteriorated markedly.
Personally, I breathed a sigh of relief when the Cardinals refused to agree to a 10-year contract. Pujols will go down as one of the greatest players ever to wear a St. Louis uniform, but major league baseball is a business. The Cardinals made a sound business decision.
After several years of steep decline, Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels last week. When he was released, he was hitting .195. His on-base percentage was a paltry .250. His legs are shot and his defensive skills have faded.
The man who appeared to be superhuman at age 31, succumbed to the ravages of time, just as we all do. It was an unceremonious end to Pujols’ California tenure. Every Cardinals’ fan surely feels a pang of sorrow for Pujols, but the silver lining is that we didn’t have to personally witness this great star overstaying his welcome.
As a member of the Cardinals, Pujols never hit less than .299 — and that was in his last season. For the Angels, Pujols never hit above .285. His batting average has been mired in the .240-range for the past six years.
That’s not to say Pujols was a complete bust for the Angels — he hit 30 or more homers three times, he hit triple-digit RBIs four times. His on-base percentage in St. Louis never dipped below .366 in St. Louis, but never rose above .343 in California.
Clearly, the Angels paid for a player on a downward trajectory.
But, there is more to the story.
The Cardinals were Pujols’ team. In St. Louis, his name was mentioned in the same breath as Dean, Musial, Boyer, Gibson, Brock and Smith. He was an icon. Had Pujols stayed in St. Louis, there would have been a statue of him erected outside the stadium.
That was never the case in California.
The Angels have been Mike Trout’s team since 2013. Pujols never brought World Series glory to Southern California.
He was, however, well-paid. He will make $30 million this year, although he is no longer on the Angels’ roster.
What I want to know is, and Pujols may or may not be candid, if he had a chance to do it all over again, what would he do.
Look, I’m not one of those guys that complains about players’ salaries. The way I figure it, owners are making money off the players, so guys like Pujols deserve a significant slice of the pie.
But, when you’re talking $30 million a year, I’m guessing money becomes irrelevant at some point. So, what I really want to know — was it worth it?
