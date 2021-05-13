Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Reflecting on Albert Pujols' career

The man who appeared to be superhuman at age 31, succumbed to the ravages of time, just as we all do. It was an unceremonious end to Pujols’ California tenure. Every Cardinals’ fan surely feels a pang of sorrow for Pujols, but the silver lining is that we didn’t have to personally witness this great star overstaying his welcome.

As a member of the Cardinals, Pujols never hit less than .299 — and that was in his last season. For the Angels, Pujols never hit above .285. His batting average has been mired in the .240-range for the past six years.

That’s not to say Pujols was a complete bust for the Angels — he hit 30 or more homers three times, he hit triple-digit RBIs four times. His on-base percentage in St. Louis never dipped below .366 in St. Louis, but never rose above .343 in California.

Clearly, the Angels paid for a player on a downward trajectory.

But, there is more to the story.

The Cardinals were Pujols’ team. In St. Louis, his name was mentioned in the same breath as Dean, Musial, Boyer, Gibson, Brock and Smith. He was an icon. Had Pujols stayed in St. Louis, there would have been a statue of him erected outside the stadium.

That was never the case in California.