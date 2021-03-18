Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Reflecting on SIU's second ranked win of the year

I don’t know where SIU football coach Nick Hill lives.
However, I’m assuming his house would be easy to recognize. It’s the one with a Maalox tanker truck parked on the driveway and a grain bin labeled Tums in the front yard.
His Saluki football team is 3-1 in this young season with victories over No. 1-ranked North Dakota State and No. 4-ranked Northern Iowa in two of the past three weeks. SIU had a surprisingly easy time with NDSU, winning 38-14. However, this past Saturday’s the Salukis somehow eked out a 17-16 win over UNI.
Sandwiched between those landmark victories was a gut-wrenching 30-22 win at unranked Youngstown State.
If Hill isn’t working on an ulcer after the last three weeks, it bodes well for him in his old age. My gastric juices are still churning and all I did was listen to the broadcasts the last three weeks.
Listening to the Salukis survive at Youngstown State — the Penguins turned the ball over on downs in the waning seconds while driving for the potential tying touchdown — was just the warm-up act for Saturday’s sleight of hand.
The last two victories had more than narrow escapes in common. In both they fell behind early, largely as the result of turnovers. If nothing else, the Salukis have proven they have spine — they knocked off UNI after losing starting quarterback Nic Baker.
Stone Labanowitz, last year’s starter, came off the bench to rally the Salukis over UNI Saturday.
Labanowitz managed the offense brilliantly Saturday, running the team efficiently while taking what the UNI defense gave. However, it was the defense that rose to the occasion against the Panthers.
UNI moved the ball crisply in the first half, but the Saluki defense stiffened at the goal line. SIU easily could have trailed by three touchdowns at intermission Saturday, but the defense turned the Panthers away time-after-time.
After trailing 13-0 at the half, SIU finally took the lead, 17-16, with just under 10 minutes to play. The defense took it from there — with one notable highlight from the defensive unit. The last five minutes of the of the game almost defies description.
The Salukis had a chance to push the lead to four points with about five minutes remaining, but the usually reliable Nico Gualdoni missed on a 31-yard attempt.
The defense did its part, forcing a three and out. That gave the offense a chance to put the game on ice. What unfolded on that possession was an emotional skydive.
After picking up an initial first down, the Salukis were faced with a fourth and inches at their own 37 — their OWN 37. Conventional wisdom says, “Punt the ball. Put the Panthers in a hole and turn the game over to the defense.”
Initially, that appeared to be the course Hill would take. However, the Salukis took a time out to gauge the sentiment on the sideline. In his postgame comments, Hill said the consensus was to play for the win.
Importantly, the Salukis converted, forcing the Penguins to use all their timeouts on the next three plays. And, SIU had apparently gained another first down, which would have allowed the Salukis to run out the clock. However, the play was called back on a holding penalty.
UNI took advantage of the opportunity, using a 50-yard pass play on fourth-and-10, setting up a chip shot field goal that would give the Panthers a 19-17 last-second win. Amazingly, the Penguins’ kicker pushed the short kick left.
In a matter of seconds the Salukis’ emotions soared, cratered and then rocketed to unprecedented heights.
Were the Salukis lucky, or good enough to win the game? The answer to both questions is “Yes” and it no longer matters.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan.
