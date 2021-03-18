Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Reflecting on SIU's second ranked win of the year

Stone Labanowitz, last year’s starter, came off the bench to rally the Salukis over UNI Saturday.

Labanowitz managed the offense brilliantly Saturday, running the team efficiently while taking what the UNI defense gave. However, it was the defense that rose to the occasion against the Panthers.

UNI moved the ball crisply in the first half, but the Saluki defense stiffened at the goal line. SIU easily could have trailed by three touchdowns at intermission Saturday, but the defense turned the Panthers away time-after-time.

After trailing 13-0 at the half, SIU finally took the lead, 17-16, with just under 10 minutes to play. The defense took it from there — with one notable highlight from the defensive unit. The last five minutes of the of the game almost defies description.

The Salukis had a chance to push the lead to four points with about five minutes remaining, but the usually reliable Nico Gualdoni missed on a 31-yard attempt.

The defense did its part, forcing a three and out. That gave the offense a chance to put the game on ice. What unfolded on that possession was an emotional skydive.