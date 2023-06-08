Last week’s announcement that Mike Reis was stepping away from the microphone as the “Voice of the Salukis” represents a seismic shift in the Southern Illinois University athletics department.

It will be almost an out of body experience to turn the radio dial to Saluki football, baseball or basketball and hear a voice other than Mike Reis giving the starting lineups and describing the play-by-play.

In his public announcement, Reis said his perfectionist nature can’t abide with mistakes creeping into his work. As someone who has listened to a lot of sports on the radio, I can unequivocally state that Reis is walking away at the top of his game.

There is more to a quality broadcast than getting every name correct, or occasionally duffing the down and distance. A good play-by-play person communicates to the listener the tone of the game, the atmosphere in the stadium and the quality of the team’s effort.

Reis was/is a master of that domain through his words, the inflection of his voice and his knowledge of the sports he broadcast. In terms of talent, he clearly transcended this small market. Mike Reis clearly had the ability to be successful at the major network level.

Instead, he chose to remain in Carbondale. The Southern Illinois University community is richer because of that career decision.

But, as good as Reis was at play-by-play, I don’t think that was the strongest element of his talents.

Reis had the unique ability to subtly provide a touch of analysis through his play-by-play without stepping on the toes of a stable of excellent broadcast partners through the years. That can only be accomplished by someone who has a firm grasp on the nuances of the games.

My favorite Reis line was from his basketball broadcasts. When a free throw bounced several times on the rim Reis would say, “All over the iron and in.”

That description painted a simple, but vivid picture.

Personally, I enjoyed Reis’ pre- and post-game interviews with coaches and players. Throughout my career, I judged the abilities of journalists by the quality of questions they asked. Reis had the ability to get to the heart of a matter directly and succinctly.

His interviews left the listener informed, enlightened as well as entertained. And, even after he joined the SIU athletic department, Reis wasn’t shy about asking questions that needed to be addressed. He deftly walked that narrow balance beam of being an employee/journalist.

Through his career, Reis earned the respect of players, coaches and other journalists. Believe me, that’s a tough crowd.

After 44 years of witnessing SIU sports, from the College World Series, to the national football championship to numerous Sweet 16 runs in basketball, Reis is a walking encyclopedia of Saluki history. With the recent death of longtime sports information director Fred Huff, the argument can be made that Reis is the school’s preeminent sports historian.

Finally, on a personal note, I had the good fortune to cover many of the same events as Reis. Over the last decade the two of us were frequently the two oldest reporters in the press room. I contend that Reis was in the room when Marconi invented the radio.

As a result of his advanced years (He will take great pleasure in telling you I’m a few years his senior), Reis became more than a radio guy, he became an ambassador for the university. And, we are lucky enough to have come along for the ride.