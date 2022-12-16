Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Remembering Gary Marx

A Southern Illinois poet was silenced last week when Gary Marx passed away.

Marx, 70, was a long-time editor and columnist at The Southern Illinoisan. Technically, Marx wrote in prose, but his words portrayed the soaring ideals of a poet. Among Gary’s many gifts was the ability to see into and through a story. He understood the concept of “the story within the story” as well as anyone I’d ever met.

Gary was one of the first Southern Illinoisan employees to reach out to me when I walked into the newsroom in 1989. I was well aware of Gary’s writing at the time, but I had no idea what an intriguing character he was.

As the head of the copy desk, Gary had, in my opinion, the worst job at the newspaper. He was responsible for aggregating the work of 15-20 reporters, a handful of copy editors, about 10 sports guys and a half-dozen photographers and creating a newspaper.

He immersed himself in a bubbling cauldron of variables, nearly all beyond his control. Each day he walked into the office at about 3 p.m., walking to his desk in that ambling pace of his, wry smile on his face, his trusty green thermos of coffee at his side.

After taking a seat, Gary would pour the first of many cups of coffee from that bottomless thermos and set about the business of creating the next morning’s newspaper. And, once he was at the helm, like Captain Kirk in the Enterprise, all seemed right with the world.

Despite crushing deadline pressure, Gary made the newspaper a pleasant place to be. Although at times he had to rule his domain with an iron fist, he maintained the touch of a jeweler. Getting the newspaper out on time was the priority, but there was no reason not to have fun doing it.

Gary’s real gift was his writing. More often than not, Gary found compelling stories in everyday people, people who were dealt a bad hand, people struggling with life through no fault of their own.

A masterful story teller. Gary would take you inside the lives of his subjects, a talent that is born of deep empathy and understanding. He made you care, deeply.

And, when you were through reading the column, you wanted more. His ability to connect with people – the subjects of his columns as well as his readers was uncanny.

After several months at The Southern Illinoisan, I told Gary, “When I grow up, I want to be you.”

Part of my connection with Gary was his love for baseball. A lifelong White Sox fan, Gary was one of the driving forces in The Southern Illinoisan’s flourishing fantasy baseball league.

I have been in fantasy leagues. I have been around people in fantasy leagues. But, this group was serious. They had a newsletter. They floated trade possibilities daily. It was just another of the tools Gary used to create a healthy work environment.

Finally, Gary was a decent softball player himself.

In those days, the newspaper had a softball team – the Deadliners. While I was the new kid on the block in those early days, Gary was a mainstay, playing third base and batting lead-off.

Gary could pick the ball at third base, gobbling up short hops with ease. A right-handed hitter, he had a knack for striping the right field line.

We played doubleheaders in those days. Unfortunately, Gary was only ever able to play one game per night – he had to get back to the office to churn out the newspaper.

Those were the days my friend.