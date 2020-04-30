Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Replay games don't intrest me, most of the time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of no sports:

• During this pandemic I quickly learned that game replays don’t interest me. That shouldn’t have come as a shock to my system since I never tape games to watch them later. There is no drama when the result has already been determined.

Like every statement, there are some caveats.

I did enjoy watching Game 7 of the 1982 World Series, the Cardinals win over Milwaukee, but only because I missed the game the first time around. The game was played on a Wednesday night. No, I don’t have an eidetic memory. Wednesday was bowling night in those days.

The best I could do was catch snippets of the game while peering into the lounge at Ten Pin Bowl in Carlyle. In fact, I was standing on the approach in the ninth inning when Bruce Sutter fanned Gorman Thomas for the final out.

The other exception involves games from the 1960s and early 1970s. The opportunity to watch Bob Gibson, Curt Flood, Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente and Mickey Mantle is too good to pass up. The same goes for the NFL and NBA.

• At this moment in time I have my doubts as to whether team sports will return this year.