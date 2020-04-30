Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Replay games don't intrest me, most of the time

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of no sports:
• During this pandemic I quickly learned that game replays don’t interest me. That shouldn’t have come as a shock to my system since I never tape games to watch them later. There is no drama when the result has already been determined.
Like every statement, there are some caveats.
I did enjoy watching Game 7 of the 1982 World Series, the Cardinals win over Milwaukee, but only because I missed the game the first time around. The game was played on a Wednesday night. No, I don’t have an eidetic memory. Wednesday was bowling night in those days.
The best I could do was catch snippets of the game while peering into the lounge at Ten Pin Bowl in Carlyle. In fact, I was standing on the approach in the ninth inning when Bruce Sutter fanned Gorman Thomas for the final out.
The other exception involves games from the 1960s and early 1970s. The opportunity to watch Bob Gibson, Curt Flood, Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente and Mickey Mantle is too good to pass up. The same goes for the NFL and NBA.
• At this moment in time I have my doubts as to whether team sports will return this year.
The rate of infection still hasn’t flattened. The disease is spreading to rural states previously unaffected and restrictions are being lifted in areas where coronavirus is still prevalent.
Yeah, the NHL is making plans to open training camps June 1, but the trajectory doesn’t look promising.
And, truth be told, I am missing Blues hockey more than anything this spring. I miss the quest to repeat, although I have my doubts that the team would repeat. The road to the Stanley Cup is fraught with peril, and, honestly, the Blues caught lightning in a bottle last year with the emergence of Jordan Binnington.
But, I also miss the daily joy of baseball.
Baseball is there every night. The constancy of the game is soothing. If you’re feeling down or even bored, baseball is there on a nightly basis. I’m not saying I watched every inning of every game, but on most nights the television was tuned to Fox Sports Midwest for at least a couple innings.
• To the people who insist on rating the greatest sports movies of all-time, “The Karate Kid” is not a sports movie. I even have my doubts about “The Natural.”
• With Gov. J.B. Pritzker loosening restrictions on businesses this month, it probably won’t be long before I make a trip to the golf course. I love the game, but I’m not a fanatic, so I’ll wait a couple of weeks to let the crowds subside.
Not playing golf hasn’t left a huge void in my life, but occasionally I find myself grabbing a wedge and hitting sweet gum balls out of my yard. Don’t know how true the gum balls would roll on the green, but right now my short game looks pretty good.
• The hardest thing about the coronavirus pandemic has been the lack of outside human contact.
My wife and I have spent more time together in the last two months than we have in the previous 44 years of our marriage – we both had labor intensive professions. While the last two months have taught us we’re still quite compatible, both of us dealt with the public daily in our jobs.
We find ourselves engaging friends, from a safe distance from the yard, as they walk their dogs past our house. On the other hand, we’ve remained healthy so far, and that’s a big prize for a small sacrifice.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
