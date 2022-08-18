Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Retired MLB player Jeff Frye weighs in on future of baseball

If you love baseball and you’re on Twitter, you owe it to yourself to follow former major leaguer Jeff Frye (Jeff frye/ #shegone).

Frye, a second baseman, had a nine-year (1992-2001) career with the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays. He batted .290 with a .357 OBP and an OPS of .742. That is one solid MLB resume.

From reading his account, it’s obvious Frye still loves baseball. And, he’s not happy with the way the game is evolving. He’s old school. Forget the bat flips. Forget the showboating. Forget exit velocity and launch angle. Just play the game.

Like many other baseball fans, Frye is worried about the diminished interest young people seem to have toward the game.

So, how do we rekindle the interest in the game that once held the imagination of virtually every young man, and a significant amount of women, in America?

“That’s the million dollar question,” Frye said. “We have to get the parents out the way, whether that’s pickup games on the weekend where there is no pressure, (or) where mom and dad are giving them instructions on every pitch.”

Previous generations (Frye is 55), loved the game for well-placed hits, a perfectly turned double play or the clutch double in the gap. That seems almost quaint in this era of walk-up music and chest-thumping. That’s befuddling to a nine-year major leaguer who honed his skills throwing a rubber ball against his grandmother’s home.

“If the only way you can have fun by playing this game is by showboating, then it’s not fun for you,” Frye said matter-of-factly.

And, a lot of what is wrong with baseball today starts at the youth level. Frye said there is no reason kids should play travel ball before they reach high school.

In the real world, fourth graders get trotted all over the country to play in 9U tournaments. The kids have the latest in equipment, play in modern sports complexes and stay in nice motels … But, are they learning to love the game, or has baseball become a job?

Frye said it’s easy to spot kids at youth tournaments who no longer enjoy the game – they mope around in the dugout and walk with their eyes cast to the ground.

“Just get out of the way, let them play and enjoy it,” he said to parents. “If they want it bad enough, they’ll work at it on their own. If you make it not fun, they’re going to walk away and resent you for the rest of their lives. Be there for them, but just get out of the way.”

What too many people lose sight of is baseball is a game, a kid’s game. It’s a game best played with reckless abandon and without fear. How many kids in travel ball are aware of that?

Would it be better for the kids, better for the future of baseball, if kids were given the opportunity to play weekly sandlot games?

“The best way to do it is drop your kids off,” he said. “We’ve got them. Pick your kids up in two hours. We used to have to work out our differences. We’d have to come to an agreement on what the rules are going to be. We’d have to work it out.

“Now, it’s so structured, they are being told what to do on every pitch. They can’t figure it out.”

The playground setting allows youngsters to learn their own capabilities.

“There are no expectations and you’re not worried if you make mistakes,” Frye said. “That’s the only way to learn.”

One of the prime lessons they’ll learn: Baseball is fun.