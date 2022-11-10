Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Retiring coach Kerry Martin is a legend

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:

A Legend: Kerry Martin announced his retirement as Marion High School’s football coach this week.

There are a handful of coaches I’ve covered in my career I’d consider legendary, Martin is near the top of that list. Martin has won everywhere he’s coached. That’s not only a testament to his knowledge of the sport, but his ability as a communicator and leader.

His on-field accomplishments are impressive, Martin led Carterville to the only state championship in school history. He left Carterville to take over a Marion program that had qualified for the playoffs just once in the previous nine years.

After a couple years to get his program in place, Martin’s Wildcats clinched playoff berths 17 straight seasons, a remarkable accomplishment, no matter where you’re coaching.

But, it’s more than just what Martin did, it’s how he did it.

Martin carried himself with dignity and class. He was as much teacher as coach on the sidelines. He earned the respect of his players, but also his peers.

The Southern Illinois athletic scene will lose a bit of luster without Martin on the sidelines, but its history is enriched by his legacy.

Congratulations on an incredible career.

Making history: Speaking of historic accomplishments, Marion’s Dylan Nalley, a junior, won the Class 2A state cross country title last week.

He becomes just the fourth runner from south of Interstate 64 to win a state cross country title. Illinois High School Association cross country records go back to 1946.

One has to go back to 2004 when Nashville’s Charlie Hatch won the Class 1A title. The only other runners from the Deep South to earn a state championship were current Benton coach Brent McLain (1982) and Gary Bremer of Metropolis High School (1979).

Second guessing: Yup, hindsight is 20-20, but I’m wondering if Rob Thomson, the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, is second-guessing himself after removing ace Zack Wheeler from the sixth game of the World Series last Saturday.

The Phillies were leading 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, but the Astros had runners on first and third with no one out when Thomson pulled Wheeler from the game. For the record, the pitch count was of no concern, Wheeler had only thrown about 70 pitches.

Thomson brought Jose Alvarado into the game and he promptly gave up a three-run bomb to Yordan Alvarez. The Astros went on to win the game 4-1, and took the series 4-2.

I’m sure the analytics suggested that removing Wheeler was the statistically correct move. But, human beings aren’t made of, nor are they controlled by numbers. Wheeler struck out 163 hitters in just 153 innings this year. He was a strikeout and a ground ball from getting out of the jam unscathed. And, he had been virtually unhittable to that point.

Would Wheeler have gotten out of the inning? There’s no way to know, but, in my opinion, he deserved a chance. The situation was eerily reminiscent of when Miami’s Blake Snell was given a sixth-inning hook in the 2020 World Series against the Dodgers.

That didn’t turn out well for the Marlins either.

The cold hard numbers probably support the moves, but the human element suggests otherwise. Great players have a tendency to rise to the occasion. Perhaps we shouldn’t get in their way.