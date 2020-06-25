Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Return to play is fading

I get that. I was young once upon a time. When you’re young, and believe you’re invincible, the idea of not playing the game you love is a foreign concept. The same with coaches, they want to teach. They want to be on the field.

However, at some point, reality intervenes.

We have to look at the health of players, particularly college athletes whose health has been entrusted to their universities and coaches. With the virus still on the uptick in numerous states, we have to ask if it is worth it to put the lives of young men and women at risk.

Losing a season, possibly a year of eligibility, is a devastating thought for a young athlete. It’s something they would regret their entire lives. But, therein, lies the point. They would still have a life in which to pursue a career, meet the person of their dreams and find their real place in the world.

A future is an awful lot to give up to play a dozen games.

Of course, common sense frequently takes a back seat where money is involved. And, when you’re talking about MLB, NFL and NCAA Football, you’re talking about piles of money. But, all that money can't purchase safety from COVID-19 at this point.