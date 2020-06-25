Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Return to play is fading

It’s time for a reality check.
The chance that Major League Baseball, NFL or college football being played in 2020 is remote.
Personally, it’s seemed like a pipe dream for weeks now.
Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know. MLB and the players association finally broke their impasse this week, allowing "spring training" to begin. Yet, I'm still quite skeptical we'll see baseball this summer, much less complete a 60-game season.
COVID-19 isn’t going away. Where it is going is Major League “Spring training” facilities and college campuses. At some point, the human race is going to bite the bullet and admit we don’t control the virus. Currently, it controls us. On the same day the owners and players reached an agreement to open camps, the Colorado Rockies announced Charlie Blackmon had contracted the virus.
In addition, outbreaks were reported in the Philadelphia Phillies training camp and among Auburn University football players. At this point it seems reckless to proceed with team sports. And, at the major league level, and this sounds crass, it is foolhardy financially for the owners to expose their million-dollar players to a potentially fatal disease.
Even with the specter of the virus looming in the background, canceling seasons will be difficult for the players.
I get that. I was young once upon a time. When you’re young, and believe you’re invincible, the idea of not playing the game you love is a foreign concept. The same with coaches, they want to teach. They want to be on the field.
However, at some point, reality intervenes.
We have to look at the health of players, particularly college athletes whose health has been entrusted to their universities and coaches. With the virus still on the uptick in numerous states, we have to ask if it is worth it to put the lives of young men and women at risk.
Losing a season, possibly a year of eligibility, is a devastating thought for a young athlete. It’s something they would regret their entire lives. But, therein, lies the point. They would still have a life in which to pursue a career, meet the person of their dreams and find their real place in the world.
A future is an awful lot to give up to play a dozen games.
Of course, common sense frequently takes a back seat where money is involved. And, when you’re talking about MLB, NFL and NCAA Football, you’re talking about piles of money. But, all that money can't purchase safety from COVID-19 at this point.
Nor is it enough to be young and healthy. The outbreaks among the Phillies and the Auburn football team prove that. The average age of persons affected by the virus seems to be dropping.
Sadly, we might have avoided this season-ending scenario had we taken the disease more seriously.
First, the federal government was slow to react. There were indications of a looming pandemic as early as November 2019. Officially, the United States didn’t begin reacting until March, nearly five months later.
Yet, all the blame can’t be set at the feet of the government. All of us have a hand in where we currently stand.
The federal government and the states essentially shut down the country for more than a month, places such as New York City for several months. And, progress was made. Despite enduring prolonged hardships, citizens of New York City helped bring the virus under control. Compared to regions not affected by the virus until recently, New York City is now a safe haven.
Alas, Americans got bored with staying at home. The desire to eat, drink and play with friends proved to be too much to give up. Places where rules were relaxed early are currently COVID-19 hotspots.
It’s impossible to say whether baseball and football seasons would be a reality if Americans had shown a little more grit. But, the possibility of hearing an umpire yell, “Play ball” this summer would have been more likely had the nation shown more discipline.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!