Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Roger Grumley will be missed by many

Although Roger was low-key on the floor, that didn’t mean coaches and players didn’t respect him. He carried himself with a quiet dignity and earned the respect of everyone on the floor. He earned that respect by doing things the right way.

Roger administered the game without injecting himself into it.

While talking to mutual acquaintances since his death, I noted that Roger was one of those officials that you just didn’t notice. He was so good that when you were driving home you’d be hard-pressed to remember who called the game.

Personally, that’s my concept of a great official. One thing was certain, if you attended a game and you saw Grumley and Brannock take the floor, you knew it would be a well officiated contest.

Given all those things, if you’ve guessed Roger was a pleasant guy to be around, you’re correct.

If I recall correctly, the first conversation Roger and I had was on the sideline of a playoff football game. It was late in a tight game, and Roger was back to mark a punt. I was standing near him on the sideline when one of the teams called a timeout.

Roger came over and the conversation went something like this, “Good game huh? You got any other scores?”