Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Ryan O'Reilly's Mother's Day score

That’s been the case since the St. Louis Blues were born in 1967.

So, last Sunday was a big day. The Blues found themselves trailing the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in their first round playoff series. The Blues have suffered a late rash of injuries to their defensive corps, and a loss Sunday certainly would have put a damper on advancing.

After taking a 3-1 lead after two periods, the Blues found themselves clinging to a 3-2 lead with three minutes remaining. Minnesota kept the Blues hemmed in their zone and a tying goal seemed imminent.

Then, with just over two minutes remaining, the Wild pulled their goaltender. The pressure on the Blues was palpable through the television screen. Finally, a loose puck rolled free to David Perron near the left face off circle.

The smart play probably would have been to skate the puck out of the zone, or at least flip the puck softly beyond to blue line to relieve the pressure and at least get a line change. Instead, Perron took his time and flicked the puck toward the open goal.

Amazingly, the puck found its way to the back of the net. The Blues added an insurance goal less than a minute later when Ryan O’Reilly scored on a power play.

It was an exhilarating win. The Blues would go back to Minnesota with the series tied at 2-2.

Yet, try as I might, I couldn’t concentrate on the win. I was pre-occupied by a five-minute video the NHL released earlier that day – Ryan O’Reilly’s tribute to his mother on Mother’s Day. The video can be seen here: https://www.nhl.com/blues/video/mothers-day-oreilly/t-277437432/c-11616798

The video starts in pedestrian enough fashion – O’Reilly talks about what it was like growing up in the small town of Seaforth, Ontario. He introduces his siblings, his father Brian, and then his hero – “my mom, Bonnie O’Reilly.”

At this point I’m thinking, “OK, this is getting sappy, but it’s Mother’s Day.”

Then the story unfolds.

O’Reilly’s parents were social workers. During the course of O’Reilly’s childhood, they brought 47 foster children into their home. In the video, O’Reilly refers to his three biological siblings – and his 47 foster brothers and sisters.

If you don’t already know this about me, I’m a huge softy. This story had put a lump the size of a volleyball in my throat. However, this was just the prelude.

O’Reilly then introduces Graham Nesbitt, the guy who ran the hockey rink in Seaforth. Apparently, whenever the O’Reillys wanted to use the rink, no matter what time of day or night, Nesbitt would see to it that they could get in and the ice was conditioned.

Nesbitt learned in 2019 that he was suffering from total kidney failure. When Bonnie O’Reilly learned of his plight, she decided to donate one of her kidneys.

Nesbitt was not a relative, he was just a guy in town that had been nice to her kids.

O’Reilly was a match. She donated the kidney and both she and Nesbitt are doing well.

That act of selflessness in today’s world … I was reduced to a mass of sputtering tears when I showed the video to my wife.

When Ryan O’Reilly knocked the puck into the net with about 90 seconds left in the game my first thought was, “If anyone deserves to see her child succeed today, it’s Bonnie O’Reilly.”

I’ve enjoyed watching O’Reilly play since the first time he put on the Blue Note. Now, he’s my favorite player.

And, he should be one of yours, even if you swear allegiance to the Red Wings or Blackhawks.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

