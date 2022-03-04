Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Saluki fans show support for SIU women

More than 800 fans showed up to watch the Southern Illinois University women defeat Evansville 80-66 last Sunday.

I’ve been covering SIU women’s basketball on at least a semi-regular basis since 1988, and that was probably the largest crowd in my memory. That, of course, excludes the annual afternoon game where area schools are guests of the program.

Although SIU was playing Evansville, the last place team in the Missouri Valley Conference, there was a lot on the line. It was Senior Day, the last home appearance of Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer, two of the best players ever to wear the Saluki uniform.

Silvey is SIU’s all-time leading scorer. The Edwardsville High School product appears destined to become the first player in the women’s program to surpass 2,000 points. Silvey would join Chico Vaughn and Kent Williams as the only Salukis to achieve that mark.

In the meantime, Brockmeyer has made a case for herself as one of the greatest all-round players in SIU history. Brockmeyer has 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds and is among SIU’s Top10 in blocked shots, steals and assists.

But, there was so much more going on.

The Evansville game also marked the final home appearance for coach Cindy Stein. Stein took over a program that was an MVC doormat nine years ago. She’s won over 130 games in her nine years, taking the team to postseason on a couple of occasions.

In addition, the Salukis were trying to complete their first undefeated home season since 1986-87.

One other thing – Sunday’s win gave SIU a one-game lead in the Valley standings with two games to play.

The game was hyped during last week’s final men’s home game. Fortunately, at least 800 fans took heed.

And, the Saluki women didn’t disappoint. They roared out of the starting blocks, scoring 10 points on the board before Evansville managed a field goal attempt. Of course, the Salukis couldn’t maintain that pace, but fans got a pretty good idea what this team is about.

Which begs the question, why aren’t there at least 1,000 fans in the stands on a regular basis? It’s a question I’ve been asking myself for decades.

Everybody loves a winner -- Sunday’s win pushed the Salukis to 19-7. The team has won 11 straight at home.

Everybody loves individual talent – The exploits of Silvey and Brockmeyer have already been outlined. In addition, Silvey and Brockmeyer inherited the mantle of Cartaesha Macklin and Rishonda Napier, the second and third leading -scorers in program history.

So, why the empty stands?

“The women’s game is boring,” according to most people who have never bothered to attend.

Yes, the women’s game is different. It is more team-oriented. Scoring comes as the result of execution, passing and cutting. I fail to see how that is a bad thing.

But, don’t think these women can’t play.

I’m not sure anyone in SIU history, men or women, has had a quicker release than Silvey. Brockmeyer’s game combines skill, grace and power. Quierra Love, a junior point guard, is a one-person press breaker. And, Gabby Walker is a prototypical power-forward.

Finally, no one represents the school better in the classroom than the Saluki women, something that is true across all sports. Silvey, Brockmeyer, Walker and Caitlin Link are all graduate students.

The fact is, these young women can play – a fact that at least 800 fans can attest to.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0