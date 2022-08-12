Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Saluki football homes shining stars, sketchy past and promising players

Primarily due to COVID-19, I have not attended an SIU football game for two years.

That will change this season … hopefully.

Although I'm not a massive fan of college football, I don’t really care who wins the Auburn vs. Alabama, the Michigan vs. Ohio State or USC vs. UCLA games, but I’ve been serious about SIU football since 1972.

The Salukis weren’t very good during my undergrad days. In fact, that’s not really fair. They were brutal. SIU won just seven games in my four years on campus. And, it’s not like they were losing close games. It just wasn’t a stellar moment in Saluki football.

McAndrew Stadium was remodeled during that period. For a couple years the Salukis played in a glorified high school stadium. And, truth be told, Van Metre Field in Du Quoin and Doc Bencini Field in Murphysboro probably hosted larger crowds at the time.

However, I rarely missed a home game. Attending football games just seemed to me to be an integral part of the undergraduate experience. Suffice it to say, that was a minority opinion at the time.

Unfortunately for me, my timing was bad.

Less than a decade after I graduated, Rey Dempsey led the Salukis to what was then known as the Division 1-AA championship. Alas, success was fleeting.

By the early 1990s, Saluki football had deteriorated to the inglorious past of the 1970s. There was talk on campus, serious talk, about discontinuing the sport. But, along came Jerry Kill. The unassuming Kansan turned the program and expectations of fans around, making postseason play the rule, rather than the exception.

Despite SIU’s sketchy history as a team, there have been some great individuals, even in some of the leanest years – Jim Hart, Carl Mauck, Houston Antoine, Terry Taylor, Kevin House, Bart Scott and Brandon Jacobs just to name a few.

There have been plenty of others that have caught my eye over the year that didn’t reach stardom in the NFL – Sebron Spivey, Arkee Whitlock, Jayson DiManche, Corky Field and Chauncey Mixon.

But, I have never seen a player as intriguing as current Saluki Javon Williams.

Williams, a Centralia native, is at least three-players rolled into one.

He played quarterback, quite well, at Centralia. Williams has taken his share of snaps at SIU, but he has primarily played at running back. And, what a back – he has the size of a fullback (when there used to be fullbacks) and the speed and agility of a tailback.

When Williams lines up in the Wildcat formation, there is about a 99 percent certainty that he will run the ball. Yet, he’s usually good for 5-6 yards, despite the fact that everyone in the stadium knows what’s happening.

And, on the odd occasion he throws the ball, defenses have over-committed to the run and all Williams has to do is lob the ball to an undefended receiver. In my 50 years of watching SIU football, I’ve never seen such a versatile offensive weapon.

Oh, and in the meantime, Williams is a real threat as a punt return specialist.

Now a fifth-year senior, it’s worth the trip to Saluki Stadium to see how Williams will boost his legacy.