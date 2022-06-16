Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Saudi sponsored LIV Golf Invitational Series tests players' rights, morality

I have to admit, the LIV Golf Invitational Series, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has me conflicted.

Some of the world’s greatest players have committed to play on the tour – Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Martin Kaymer, Sergio Garcia and others.

The Professional Golfers Association reacted quickly, banning anyone who plays LIV events from participating in PGA tournaments.

On one hand, I have to side with the players – although that list contains some of my least favorite people on the PGA tour. Players are not under contract to the PGA. They do not get appearance fees. They can pick and choose which tournaments to play in.

Players are essentially independent contractors, or free agents, depending on how you choose to look at it.

On the other hand, the Saudis are throwing big money at the new golf tour. Purses are astronomical. Charl Schwartzel pocketed $4 million for winning the inaugural event. The total purse was $25 million, double the money that will be doles out at the U.S. Open.

The average golfer at last week’s event made a half million bucks – more than the sixth through 10th places finishers at the U.S. Open will take home. In addition, the new tour is signing players to lucrative contracts just to play on the tour.

Although some of the players committed to the LIV events don’t need, or shouldn’t need, the money, the financial incentives are, apparently, irresistible, to some.

So, what’s the downside?

The political reality of Saudi Arabia.

Lest we forget, most of the terrorists that carried out the 9/11 attacks against the United States where Saudis. The Saudis were responsible for the kidnapping and subsequent murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi government is implicated in civil rights violations.

Many, myself included, believe the Saudis are trying to purchase respectability through sports. The concept has spawned a new word – sportswashing.

So, the players have to ask themselves important questions – “Do I care where this money comes from?” “Do I care about my overall image?” “Do I care about the things happening in Saudi Arabia?”

Obviously, we know how the players participating in the LIV tour feel.

Many of the players are nearing the ends of their careers – Mickelson, Westwood, Garcia – their best days are behind them. They’re unlikely to pad their checking accounts with many more tour victories. On the other hand, how will Nike, Titleist, Callaway and other major players in the golf world view the new tour?

Will endorsement money dry up completely? Mickelson has already been dropped by sponsors. Will the LIV contracts offset future earnings?

But, how about guys like DeChambeau and Reed? They’re at the height of their careers. Will the short term money grab be worth it?

Bottom line, there are no heroes here.

Yes, the players should have the autonomy to play when and where they want. The PGA probably overstepped its bounds with the suspensions.

As for the players, they have every right to step away from the PGA. But, in my opinion, there is a moral variable that cannot be overlooked. History will not those extended their palms to receive cash while turning away from the political reality of Saudi Arabia.

Because you have the right to do something, doesn’t make it the right thing to do.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

