Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Sense of normalcy returns to television

I have been watching my share of televised sports.

Sure, enduring the first sports-free months of the pandemic was easier than imagined. It wasn’t difficult to find other ways to fill my time. However, unlike some, it didn’t come as an epiphany. I never made a vow never to watch again.

Some people may be able to live with a vow. I couldn’t. I can’t.

When golf returned, I watched eagerly. In fact, I started thinking of Thursday as the first day of the week – PGA tournaments begin on Thursday. It’s not that I was transfixed on the television Thursday through Sunday, but if there was idle time, the television was tuned to The Golf Channel.

Then, the Blues returned.

I’d like to comment on that, but their appearance was so brief there are no noteworthy memories.

Finally, finally baseball returned.

The one thing I truly missed during the pandemic was listening to Mike Shannon’s play-by-play while driving in the evening. When the Cardinals returned to the field, a sense of normalcy, a sense of “I can get through this” returned.

I don’t watch every game. That wasn’t the point.