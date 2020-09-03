Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Sense of normalcy returns to television

I have been watching my share of televised sports.
Sure, enduring the first sports-free months of the pandemic was easier than imagined. It wasn’t difficult to find other ways to fill my time. However, unlike some, it didn’t come as an epiphany. I never made a vow never to watch again.
Some people may be able to live with a vow. I couldn’t. I can’t.
When golf returned, I watched eagerly. In fact, I started thinking of Thursday as the first day of the week – PGA tournaments begin on Thursday. It’s not that I was transfixed on the television Thursday through Sunday, but if there was idle time, the television was tuned to The Golf Channel.
Then, the Blues returned.
I’d like to comment on that, but their appearance was so brief there are no noteworthy memories.
Finally, finally baseball returned.
The one thing I truly missed during the pandemic was listening to Mike Shannon’s play-by-play while driving in the evening. When the Cardinals returned to the field, a sense of normalcy, a sense of “I can get through this” returned.
I don’t watch every game. That wasn’t the point.
It’s just knowing that if I get bored in the evening, or if it’s raining in the afternoon, Cardinals baseball is an option. It’s there. Baseball is a mental and emotional security blanket. Yeah, all the stuff going on around us might be depressing, but the Cardinals are on TV.
That’s reassuring.
As the games began to unfold, I realized the pandemic had robbed me of something important as a Cardinals fan.
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, two of the best to ever wear St. Louis uniforms, are in the twilight of their careers. Every game the pandemic took from us robbed Cardinals fans of an opportunity to watch these guys play.
Both are 39 and probably working on their retirement speeches.
Wainwright will probably step aside first. Pitchers are frequently more susceptible to the ravages of time than position players. And, Wainwright’s skills have already eroded noticeably. There was a time Wainwright could challenge hitters with his best fastball, then carve them up with his signature curveball.
Now, he has to hope the curveball doesn’t hang and his fastball has to be located perfectly to be effective. Although, he’s no longer dominant, Wainwright has reinvented himself to remain both relevant and competitive.
Molina has stated he’d like to play two more years. Given his current physical condition, there’s no reason to believe he can’t. He’s lost little defensively. He still has a great arm and is a productive hitter.
I’ll watch a Cardinals game just to watch Molina play. He’s that good.
Both are shoo-ins for the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame. It’s a good bet Molina will eventually be enshrined in Cooperstown.
It’s hard to imagine they have been with the Cardinals for 17 years. And, that is precisely why I intend to thoroughly enjoy the last year of two of their careers.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for the Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
