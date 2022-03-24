Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Showboating's space in sports

Since the first two cave men decided to have a contest over who could throw a rock the farthest, winners have been gloating.

In today’s world, that gloating sometimes gets elevated to an art form. We have been debating about where to draw the line for the past couple of decades.

The National Football League, in particular, has added rules to minimize taunting. The league outlaws in-your-face showmanship and choreographed end zone celebrations. As a result, the league earned the derisive moniker “No Fun League.”

The NCAA has rules against taunting. Getting in an opponent’s face costs a player a technical foul.

Other sports, baseball and hockey, are less restrictive.

The rules serve a purpose. Playing a sport at a high level is an emotional experience. At the professional level, livelihoods are on the line. Unchecked taunting will inevitably lead to on-field altercations, which could lead to fights in the stands.

In baseball and hockey, players have policed themselves. An excessive home run celebration would result in a hitter getting knocked down by an inside pitch on the next at bat. In hockey, well, there are plenty of opportunities to retaliate.

So, where do we draw the line? Players are not robots. They are going to get excited. They are going to express that excitement.

Personally, I like to see the fire. I love it when players are into the game. On the other hand, I’ve been on the wrong end of the taunts on too many occasions.

The NFL and NCAA are right to limit the in-your-face celebrations. Nothing good can come of that. Say the wrong thing at the wrong time and punches will be thrown.

Conversely, the NFL did the wrong thing in outlawing the end zone celebrations, some of which were remarkably creative. I particularly remember teams rolling the football like a pair of dice after a scoring play.

And, who can forget the “Ickey Shuffle”? If you’re too young to remember it, former Cincinnati Bengals running back re-enacts his classic end zone celebration in a commercial where he is buying cold cuts at a deli counter.

These celebrations add color to the games. Just don’t do it over a fallen defender. Your opponent is entitled to a little dignity.

Bat flips are all the rage in baseball today.

A player hits a home run, stands and admires his work, then flips the bat before beginning a spotlight tour around the bases. I much prefer the approach of the St. Louis Cardinals Tyler O’Neill, who puts his head down and sprints around the bases.

Since the best hitters fail seven of 10 times, the self-aggrandizement is a bit much, especially since baseball now has strict guidelines against pitchers retaliating. The counter opinion is that players should be allowed to have fun. Personally, I think hitting the home run seems like a lot more fun than the bat flip, but that’s me.

Again, I enjoy dugout team celebrations.

The Cardinals had a couple classics in recent years. One season the players would form a Conga line behind the player that had just homered. Another year, the player hitting a home run would walk through the dugout accepting high fives and when he reached the end of the dugout a player would throw a cup of water in his face.

The celebrations were exuberant. They celebrated a score as a team off the field.

That’s where I think the line should be drawn. All the aforementioned sports are team games. You win and lose as a team. You should celebrate as a team.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

