An NCAA tournament bid couldn’t have been considered a probability, or even a likelihood. After all, the Salukis came into the Missouri Valley Conference tournament as the sixth seed. After a hot start to the season, SIU lost 13 of its last 17 games heading into the MVC tournament.

The Salukis finished just 13-14 in MVC play. Although early wins over ranked teams indicated the Salukis were better than their conference record indicated, the likelihood of rolling through the conference tournament and earning the MVC’s automatic bid seemed, to be polite, remote.

But, as astute fans will tell you, the games aren’t played on paper.

Postseason tournaments are a time of redemption. And, to be honest, the Salukis got a couple of breaks along the way to their title run.

SIU didn’t have to face either of the top-two seeded teams, thanks to earlier upsets.

Northern Iowa was nothing short of dominant in the Valley this year. The Panthers rolled through the league with a 26-1 mark. This year they outscored the Salukis 42-7 in the three-game set played at Cedar Falls, scoring 18 runs in one game, 17 in another.

However, fifth-seeded Indiana State, who SIU defeated 10-2 in the championship game, upset UNI 1-0 in semifinal play.

In the meantime, Missouri State, the second seed, dropped a 2-1, 15-inning decision to Belmont in the quarterfinals. For the record, SIU took two of three games from the Bears this year. And they lost the final game 4-3, despite three home runs from freshman sensation Jackie Lis.

With the big dogs out of the way, SIU took care of business, defeating Illinois State, the highest-seeded team the Salukis would face, 5-1, before taking down Belmont and Indiana State to earn the NCAA bid.

The MVC championship run is a feel-good story for the ages. As a young SIU team, there are only three seniors on the roster to take first-year coach Jen Sewell to the NCAA tournament.

At the same time, the developments of the recent week also illustrate my ambivalence about postseason tournaments.

The postseason tournaments, with their winner-take-all formats, reduced the regular season to nothing more than a seeding device. UNI’s dominance over a 27-game season was erased as the result of one postseason game. The Panthers did not receive an at-large bid. Their season is done.

Is that fair?

What’s your definition of fair?

Postseason tournaments are seeded to give the best teams every opportunity to win. And, when the season was on the line, the Panthers came up just short.

That’s the irony of the postseason for mid-major schools. The conference tournament offers everyone but the conference champion a second chance. Unfortunately, the sad fact of life is that the NCAA selection committee rarely offers the regular season conference champion a chance at redemption.