The Southern Illinois University women’s basketball team has potential.

The team is muddling along, several games under .500, with less than a month to play. However, it’s not for lack of ability.

The team needs to do some soul-searching. Perhaps the players need to read a self-help book or two. The simplest solution might be to take the words of the great philosopher, Pogo, to heart: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

To non-baby boomers, Pogo was a comic strip that ran in American newspapers from 1948-74. The root of the Salukis’ problems lie in the wise words of that fictional opossum.

The Saluki women are their own worst enemies.

The fact that the team is struggling is not surprising. Only one starter, point guard Quierra Love, returns from last year’s regular season Missouri Valley Conference champions. Other than Love, only Laniah Randle and Tyranny Brown saw meaningful action last year.

In addition, Coach Cindy Stein retired after last year, meaning new coach Kelly Bond-White basically started from scratch this year.

Bond-White did an admirable job of compiling a roster, largely by bringing in transfer students from other Division 1 schools. Seriously, there is no lack of talent on this team, Bond-White’s task is forging this roster into a unit.

Offensively, the Salukis are solid. Love does an excellent job of running the offense. Ashley Jones is a true offensive talent with a knack for getting to the basket. Promise Taylor and Tamara Nard are forces in the paint, giving SIU more depth at the five spot than at any time in recent memory. Shemera Williams, who just became eligible this semester, provides a tantalizing mix of raw athletic ability and basketball skills. Freshman Jaidynn Mason, another guard, is lightning quick.

They can score on all three levels.

What they haven’t been able to do is stop their opponents from scoring. SIU has yielded more than 80 points nine times this season. They’ve given up more than 90 points three times.

Here’s the anomaly – individually the team is capable of excellent defense. The Salukis lead the Missouri Valley Conference in steals, about 10 per game. Essentially, if SIU doesn’t force a turnover, the opposition is more likely than not to score. In addition, Taylor is an intimidating, shot blocking machine in the paint.

Yet, opposing teams exploit the Saluki defense, game after game. It’s an amazing, not to mention frustrating, thing to watch.

The Salukis will play solid defense for 22 seconds of each possession, then give up an easy layup. And, by easy, I mean uncontested.

As Bond-White noted after Saturday’s 94-81 loss to Northern Iowa, the Salukis need to add heart and grit to their team defensive approach. “Help defense” has been woefully inconsistent. The first-year coach also noted, correctly, that this team has the speed and athleticism to play outstanding defense.

Defense is about heart and desire.

The Salukis have a month to re-make themselves on the defensive end. Given the talent and depth on this roster, that’s not an impossible task.

Granted, a total transformation is unlikely in 30 days. However, with this team’s offensive ability and innate athleticism, the Salukis don’t have to go from porous to impenetrable. If this team becomes a step above adequate defensively, it will be a tough out in the MVC tournament.

Right now, the team is its own worst enemy. The solution is learning to get out of their own way.