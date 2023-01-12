Sports Column | Les Winkeler: SIU women still growing together as team

SIU women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White was spot on in her assessment of last week’s 59-56 loss to Illinois State.

The Salukis came into the game with a 6-6 mark. Illinois State was picked second in the MVC preseason poll.

“This was no moral victory,” Bond-White said.

Absolutely.

A moral victory suggests a team played above its capabilities to stay close to an overwhelming opponent. That simply was not the case.

Bond-White, in her first year at SIU, assembled a roster composed largely of bench players from last year’s Missouri Valley Conference’s regular season champions as well as transfers from other Division 1 programs.

Point guard Quierra Love is the only returning starter from last year’s team.

Although the Salukis absorbed a couple drubbings early in the season, it was obvious there was some individual talent. Creating a team of the disparate parts was clearly the primary challenge Bond-White faced.

The team has come miles since their season-opening 89-38 beatdown by Middle Tennessee State. Not to belabor the point, but the Salukis were simply not competitive in that game. Once they fell behind, they folded. They played selfish. They were uninspired.

Since then, the team has grown a spine. They share the ball much better, although the offense can still get stagnant when the ball gets stuck in one player’s hands.

Bond-White still has plenty of molding and sculpting to do, but this is a different team than we saw in November.

The loss to Illinois State was a prime example.

The Salukis got off to a terrible start. The defense lost track of shooters three times in the first 90 seconds of the game, handing the Redbirds eight uncontested points. In the meantime, the Salukis couldn’t buy a bucket, at least from the arc. SIU finished the half 1-11 from the arc.

However, they found a way to stay close.

That way was defense.

Love disrupted Illinois State’s flow. The Edwardsville native had five steals in the first half while deflecting another half-dozen passes. When Illinois State managed to get the ball past Love, Promise Taylor was there to block shots.

Taylor was credited with three blocks in the first half, and I think she got a piece of another shot. That defense allowed the Salukis to remain within striking distance at halftime.

With 6:54 remaining in the third quarter, Love tracked down a long defensive rebound. She bolted down the floor, scored through contact and was fouled. She completed the three-point play, remarkably giving SIU a three-point lead.

However, the Salukis wouldn’t score for the remainder of the quarter.

Fast forward to the final 36 seconds of the game. Love made another 3-pointer to put SIU on top by two. However, a defensive breakdown allowed Paige Robinson, Illinois State’s leading scorer, a wide open look from the arc. As good players do, she buried it.

However, trailing by one, the Salukis had the opportunity for the last shot. They never got the shot off, Love was called for a violation on an inbounds play with 11 seconds remaining.

The tendency is to over emphasize that final turnover. That play is not what lost the game. It was the turnovers, poor shot selection and missed free throws in the final six minutes of the third quarter.

That’s why the narrow loss was not a moral victory. The Salukis had every chance, and enough talent, to win the game. It’s a game they could have won. It’s a game that with better execution, they should have won.

Given the growth the team has shown to this point, it’s the kind of game they will win in the future.