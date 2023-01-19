Sports Column | Les Winkeler: SIU's softball season starts soon

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:

Transitions: I have to admit to being taken aback by one of last weeks’ headlines: SIU’s Javon Williams declares for the NFL draft.

Not that Williams isn’t an NFL talent. Far from it, I think Williams has an intriguing future as an NFL player. I don’t see him as a running back. Williams could be projected as a prototypical power back in the 1970s – someone like a Jim Otis, an Earl Campbell or even a Franco Harris.

But, today’s game isn’t about picking up three or four yards at a time, it’s about moving the ball downfield with large chunks of real estate at a time.

Williams’ future is probably as an H-back or a tight end. He has the size and speed to fill those roles. And, as an H-back, his ability to throw the ball would make him an intriguing addition to an NFL roster.

I was taken aback by the headline because I had forgotten Williams had another year of eligibility. He played four games as a true freshman, but was red-shirted. The Centralia native was a full-time player for the next four years.

The “COVID-19 year,” an extra year of eligibility granted to every collegiate player, slipped my mind. I had just assumed Williams would be heading to the NFL next year.

Transitions II: Something else that caught my eye last week, the Southern Illinois University softball team issued a tweet stating the softball season will be starting in less than a month.

It’s hard to fathom the SIU softball team beginning a season without Kerri Blaylock at the helm. Admittedly, I thought the same thing when Blaylock took over for Kay Brechtelsbauer many years ago.

The passing of the torch to Jen Sewell is still another reminder that time doesn’t stand still. Given Sewell’s resume and her previous experience with the Saluki softball team, there is no reason to believe this transition will not be as successful.

Still, going into the season without Blaylock as the head coach is going to seem strange.

HOF: I enjoyed the television coverage of the St. Louis Blues’ inaugural Hall of Fame class this weekend.

The Blues have been around more than five decades. Establishing a Hall of Fame was overdue.

It was great to see these Blues’ legends back in town – guys like Scotty Bowman, Red Berenson and Garry Unger. Berenson and Unger were two of my earliest hockey heroes. Not only were they great players, but they both had red hair. Those of you who have known me for many years will understand the significance of that.

During one of the interviews with the ex-players, Bernie Ferderko was ribbing Unger about the fact he rarely wore ties. Ferderko noted that Unger was frequently fined for not wearing ties on road trips.

Unger’s response was perfect … “I went for wins, not ties.”

Payroll: Many Cardinals’ fans are grousing that the team didn’t increase its payroll enough during the offseason.

Frankly, I don’t get the obsession with how much money Bill DeWitt spends, as long as the team is competitive. Making foolish free agent acquisitions can tie a team’s financial hands for a decade or more. I’m certainly not a fan of contracts spanning more than five years.

The Cardinals strengthened themselves at catcher, their most glaring need.

Granted, I would have liked to have seen the pitching staff fortified a bit in the offseason, but time will tell if the front office did enough.

Pitchers and catchers report in less than a month.