Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Spirits and smiles trump skill on the T-ball field

I recently took my five-year-old grandson to T-ball practice.

After spending an hour watching a dozen young boys and girls dip their toes into the world of baseball, I came away with this conclusion: There is a special place in heaven for the men and women who coach five-year-olds.

The three or four young men were patient beyond belief. They had to show many of the kids how to hold the bat. They had to show them how to stand at the plate. They had to show them the basics of throwing the ball. They had to guide the kids around the basepaths.

And, I’m sure, they had to work hard to keep from laughing out loud at times.

The practice began with a simple baserunning drill.

Each child stood at home plate and was instructed to run to first base. Just before the drill began the coach reminded them, “Don’t forget to touch the base as you run by.”

That was sound advice. Unfortunately, some five-year-olds will take that order literally. A couple kids ran to the first and stomped on it emphatically. About the fifth or sixth kid in the line ran to the base and slapped it with his hand on the way by …

It was hilarious … but, the kid did just as he was told.

After brief drills on each of the basic skills, the coaches divided the group into two teams for a scrimmage. The youngsters, of course, had no real concept of an actual game.

Most of the kids were oblivious when a ball was hit their way. After being admonished to chase the ball, they frequently battled each other for the right to pick it up and throw it … somewhere. At one point nearly the entire defensive unit, including the centerfielder and shortstop, chased a ball hit well foul down the first base line.

And, baserunning …

The previous drill had made the kids aware of first base, but few had a clue as to where second might be located. Some ran in a straight line past first base. Some veered off in the general direction of centerfield, some circled back toward home plate, cut a sharp corner around the mound then headed to second.

At one point the “game” had to be stopped because a youngster from an adjacent field failed to turn at second base and found himself in the middle of my grandson’s game.

Through it all, the coaches maintained their good humor.

Actually, their toughest task was to somehow keep the youngsters focused on the game.

Half the time the kids playing defense had their backs turned toward the ball. And, at least once my grandson decided that the coach attending the kids in the outfield just had to have a hug.

The “practice” lasted an hour.

I’m not sure how much baseball knowledge the kids absorbed. Although it’s likely some osmosis occurred and somewhere in the recesses of their minds they’ll retain some bits of information that were shared.

On the other hand, the kids all ran off the field with smiles on their faces. Whether or not any of these youngsters play baseball beyond T-ball is irrelevant. They had fun … a commodity sorely lacking around youth athletic fields these days.

Oh, and those coaches … they have their work cut out for them.

God bless them.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

