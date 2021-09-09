Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Sports debates are my favorite

Arguing is one of my favorite sports. Always has been. And, since I’m getting older and more cantankerous daily, that’s unlikely to change.
Actually, arguing is a strong term. Debating is probably the more accurate terminology.
And, nothing has facilitated that hobby like Twitter, more specifically, baseball Twitter.
In that world, I’m a dinosaur, probably a fossilized dinosaur. I don’t believe the DH is a good thing. I don’t think baseball can be reduced to numbers. Numbers can project probabilities, not certainties. I believe speed and defense are vital.
But, my mortal sin to some of my Twitter adversaries is that some of the “archaic” statistics retain some value. I’m also of the mind that you cannot determine a player’s total value by a single statistic, be it batting average or OPS.
Earned run average is one of the traditional statistics scorned by the “modern” fan. In short, the ERA is the number of earned runs, runs scored without an error, given up by a pitcher in a nine-inning span. The argument against ERA is that errors committed behind him are beyond the pitchers control.
That’s obviously true. But, ERA can provide some insight into a pitcher’s performance.
At the same time, I’ve been locking horns with Cardinals’ fans this year about the true shortcoming of the team. Most fans argue their offense is insufficient, they need more power hitters. I contend pitching has been the problem – since the team lost three starting pitchers to injury for the bulk of the season, I stand by that argument.
That’s not a position I’ve staked out for myself. Since I was old enough to watch baseball with my dad, I’ve been told you build a team around pitching, not hitting. Forty years of dealing with prep, college and professional coaches has reinforced that belief.
So, out of curiosity, Sunday I checked the MLB pitching stats, ranked by ERA.
Going into Sunday’s games, only the Dodgers, Giants, Brewers and Tampa Bay had eclipsed 80 wins. Not surprisingly, at least to me, the Dodgers, Giants and Brewers have the three top ERAs in baseball. Tampa Bay ranks sixth.
Now, you can argue whether or not that is circumstantial, or there is a cause and effect relationship. Historically, my position is solid, but whether anyone can state it is definitive, that’s beyond my math skills.
I do, however, know that good pitching can certainly make up for a mediocre offense.
Going into Sunday’s action, the Dodgers had a team ERA of 2.98. Theoretically, that means any time the Los Angeles offense scores three runs, the Dodgers are likely to win.
In the meantime, the Cardinals are ranked 14th in team ERA at 4.09, squarely in the middle of the pack. However, St. Louis probably needs to score five runs a game to win an average game. Two runs a game is darned significant.
And, the importance of good pitching is magnified when you get into a short series. I will frankly take my chances with the Dodgers, Giants and Brewers starting pitching ahead of the Cardinals, even if St. Louis had robust hitters at shortstop and catcher.
Again, it’s not definitive, the Tampa Bay led the majors with 86 wins going into Sunday’s games, but was ranked just 10th in OPS. Obviously, you need both elements of the game to be successful, but I’ll build my team around pitching any day.