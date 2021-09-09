Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Sports debates are my favorite

Arguing is one of my favorite sports. Always has been. And, since I’m getting older and more cantankerous daily, that’s unlikely to change.

Actually, arguing is a strong term. Debating is probably the more accurate terminology.

And, nothing has facilitated that hobby like Twitter, more specifically, baseball Twitter.

In that world, I’m a dinosaur, probably a fossilized dinosaur. I don’t believe the DH is a good thing. I don’t think baseball can be reduced to numbers. Numbers can project probabilities, not certainties. I believe speed and defense are vital.

But, my mortal sin to some of my Twitter adversaries is that some of the “archaic” statistics retain some value. I’m also of the mind that you cannot determine a player’s total value by a single statistic, be it batting average or OPS.

Earned run average is one of the traditional statistics scorned by the “modern” fan. In short, the ERA is the number of earned runs, runs scored without an error, given up by a pitcher in a nine-inning span. The argument against ERA is that errors committed behind him are beyond the pitchers control.

That’s obviously true. But, ERA can provide some insight into a pitcher’s performance.