Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Sports fans are rarely happy

Have you ever noticed that sports fans are rarely happy?

Maybe I’m oversensitive, but sports fans seem to spend an inordinate amount of time complaining about their favorite teams. And, the complaints are more than mere observations of their team’s shortcomings.

It’s like every error, every loss, every missed layup is a personal affront. As a result, sitting around with the guys talking sports isn’t a lot of fun anymore. I’d say most sports conversations are beyond tedious these days. They’re downright depressing.

If a team loses three or four games in a row, you can expect fans to call for a coaching change. It doesn’t matter if the team won a championship last year, losing three games in a row indicates the coach has forgotten everything he/she ever knew about the sport.

If a hitter goes into a two-week slump, as was the case with Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt in the St. Louis Cardinals abbreviated two-game playoff run this year, the players are either choke artists, or the hitting coach needs to be fired. (Call me crazy here, but I’m betting recently departed hitting coach Jeff Albert spent little time tearing down and rebuilding the swings of Arenado or Goldschmidt.)

Folks, we need to get a grip. For every winner, there is a loser. The best, the very best, baseball, basketball and hockey teams win about 60% of their games. If as a fan you only take joy from victory, you’ve doomed yourself to a miserable existence.

I get it, fans invest a lot of time, energy, and even money in supporting their favorite teams. Nothing can unite a small town, or even a large city, like a successful sports team … I’m thinking of the nearly two-week celebration when the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019.

But, we seem to have lost sight that it is the lean years that make the great teams so special.

These thoughts came to mind recently while reading a column by St. Louis sportswriter Bernie Miklasz.

Miklasz was engaged in the annual exercise of writing a report card for the St. Louis Cardinals. On this specific day, he wrote about second baseman/shortstop Tommy Edman.

Miklasz began the column with a confession, admitting that when assessing Edman’s play, he tends to look at Edman’s shortcomings first – he doesn’t hit right-handed pitching as well as left-handed pitching, he doesn’t draw as many walks as you’d like as a lead-off hitter and he doesn’t have as much power as other middle infielders in today’s game.

By concentrating on the negatives, it’s easy to overlook the fact that Edman does so many things to help his team win – he steals bases, he consistently takes extra bases, he’s an outstanding fielder, he has a high baseball IQ, he never takes a play off and he has decent power while batting right-handed.

In the final analysis, a player like Edman can help a team win ballgames in a myriad of ways.

A light went off in my head when I read the column. This is exactly what I hear from so many sports fans today – yeah, Edman is a pretty good player, but his OPS isn’t what it should be, or yeah, he can score in the paint, but he’s allergic to rebounding.

We - yes, I am also often guilty of this negative approach - forget to enjoy the games for what they are – entertainment. Sure, I want the Cardinals or Blues to win every game, but if they don’t, I need to enjoy that eye-popping defensive play Arenado made or the crazy between the legs pass Robert Thomas executed.

It’s a lot more fun talking about great plays than getting someone fired.