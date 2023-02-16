Guilty.

That’s my plea. I’ll sign a written confession if need be.

My crime? For six decades I’ve been looking at February in the wrong light.

It’s not just me. Society has treated this month unfairly since the advent of the Roman calendar.

February got short-changed on days. Every other month has 30-31 days. February was allotted just 28 … sometimes. All the other months have a certainty about them, they have either 30 or 31 days. Not stepchild February, some years it has 28, others 29.

Think of the psychological damage that uncertainty can inflict.

For more than 60 years, I hated February. It was one more month of winter to endure. After 60-90 days of cold blustery weather, February offered little chance for relief. In fact, some of the most severe weather events I can recall occurred in February.

Anecdotally, all February days seem cold, damp, windy and gray. It’s depressing.

That attitude changed this weekend while reading my Twitter feed.

Sports fans should relish February as the apex of athletic enjoyment.

Think about it.

If you’re a prep sports fan, girls and boys basketball regionals have started. The state wrestling tournament is held in February as well as the state bowling tournament. The first indoor track meets of the season are held this month.

College fans? Who could ask for more?

February is March Madness’ opening act. At this point of the season every men’s and women’s game is crucial as teams jockey for seeding in their conference tournaments. If a team wins a critical game on Wednesday night, it has roughly eight hours to bask in the accomplishment. Another, even more crucial game, has to be played Saturday.

But, basketball just scratches the surface.

Saturday afternoon I found myself scrolling my Twitter feed for results of the Salukis' first softball tournament of the season. Fortunately for the team, they were playing in Florida, but the Coach B Classic, named for the late Kay Brechtelsbauer, the architect of the SIU softball program, is scheduled for Charlotte West Stadium later this month.

The highly-touted Southern Illinois University baseball team will also be in action in a week or two.

Finally, professional sports?

Are you kidding me?

Thanks to good old American excess, the NFL season now extends into February. Due to expanded regular season schedules and additional playoff berths, football season now extends from July to February.

The great American exercise in excess – the Super Bowl – is now played in February.

Best of all, the sports fan’s New Year’s Day – the first day of spring training – occurs in February. The sound of bat meeting ball reminds us that warmer weather and our daily dose of baseball is just a couple weeks away.

Not only that, but PGA golf has returned to weekend television. What a wonderful way to spend a frigid February afternoon, watching Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele throwing darts at the flag while snuggled under a blanket in your recliner.

Finally, the NHL and NBA seasons are in the stretch run. If, like me, you’re a St. Louis Blues fan, every game is critical.

I feel it’s important to make amends to February. It’s not a depressing month. It is, to quote the Christmas song, “The most wonderful time of the year.”