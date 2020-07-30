Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Sports should not continue until the pandemic is under control

“This is what Sunday afternoons should be about,” I thought to myself.

Yet, in the back of my mind there was a voice telling me I was reveling in fool’s gold.

Sure enough, Monday morning came with the news that the Miami Marlins had suffered a COVID-19 outbreak. At least one game had already been canceled and players were stranded in their hotels.

A few minutes later while scrolling through my Twitter feed, I learned the Great Lakes Valley Conference had suspended their fall seasons.

It’s not like either of these events were surprising. They were inevitable. The virus is spreading faster now than it was in April and May. To me, it is unthinkable, not to mention irresponsible, to try to play team sports in this environment.

Which is a shame.

America had its chance. Had we listened to science, had we swallowed our pride five months ago, America might have gotten the virus under control. Other countries did it, there is no reason to believe that America, with its wealth and scientific advancements couldn’t have done the same.

But, we struck out when the bases were loaded.