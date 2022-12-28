Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Sports world suggestions for the new year

Things I’d change if I could during 2023:

• Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League should require franchises to make their games available on local television. It’s good for the individual franchises, it’s good for the sport.

As much as it pains me to say it, baseball is a dying sport.

Kids no longer play the game. The fan base is growing older. Research shows the average baseball fan is in his/her mid-50s.

It doesn’t help that games aren’t readily available on television. I pay about $100 a month to receive Bally Sports Midwest, the only outlet that carries the Blues and Cardinals. Not everyone can afford that. Not everyone is fanatic about watching the games.

As a result, we have a generation of kids not exposed to the games – it’s slow form of suicide for both sports.

• I’d rescind baseball’s latest rules.

As much as I despise the shift, the manager should be able to deploy any defensive alignment he wants – as long as the players are in fair territory.

For more than 150 years, baseball players tried to “hit them where they ain’t.” But, in this era of all or nothing baseball, players are unwilling to bunt their way on base or hit the ball the other way.

Common sense would seem to dictate changing their approach, but singles hitters don’t get big contracts. However, banning the shift seems like a poor solution to this problem.

Second, I’d axe the rule that forces pitchers to face three hitters.

I appreciate the concept, improving pace of play, but tying the manager’s hands isn’t the best approach.

Conversely, I am curious to see how the pitch clock will work. Pace of play is a persistent issue that needs to be addressed.

• I’d get rid of interleague play in MLB.

At this point, seriously, why maintain the illusion of two leagues? There are just a lot of divisions. The league designations mean nothing.

Interleague play has certainly helped kill the All-Star game. And, it has taken some of the luster from the World Series.

Interleague play was an interesting experiment. Initially, it was something I thought would be quite enjoyable. It has been counter-productive.

• I’d change the intentional grounding rules in football.

The rules, as enforced today, make absolutely no sense.

A quarterback can be penalized for throwing the ball away to avoid a sack, but at the end of the half or at the end of the game, he can spike the ball to stop the clock?

That makes zero sense.

What’s worse, officials will hurry both teams to the line of scrimmage in order to allow the offensive team to save time. How is that fair to the defensive team?

In addition, allowing the quarterback who is outside the pocket to throw the ball out of bounds, as long as the ball passes the line of scrimmage, is ridiculous.

Again, the defense is penalized.

If the defensive team traps the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage AND manages to blanket all the receivers, why should the quarterback just be able to throw the ball away without a loss of yardage?

That rule has irked me since its inception.

• Finally, I’d require that all football television timeouts be at least 12-15 minutes apart.

When it’s touchdown – commercial; PAT – commercial; kickoff – commercial; the game is unwatchable.