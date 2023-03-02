Last Friday, Carterville and Vienna played in the Class 2A regional championship game at Harrisburg.

For the first 20 minutes of the game, the action was fast and furious. Players were diving all over the floor for loose balls. Both teams ran their offenses crisply and shots were falling. It seemed as if every basket resulted in a lead change.

The game was physical. Both teams were going to the bucket hard and battling for rebounds. But, the contact was within the parameters of the rules. Despite the physical play, neither team got into the bonus during the first half.

Somewhere in the middle of the second quarter, Vienna committed a rare turnover. The Eagles had the ball near the top of the key. A player attempted a pass to the sideline, right in front of the press table. However, the pass was just out of reach of his teammate.

The intended recipient of the pass made a headlong dive to keep the ball inbounds, sprawling into the table as a result.

A pair of Carterville defenders arrived at the scene almost instantaneously. The instant it was clear the ball was out of bounds, both Lions players extended their hands to help the Vienna player off the floor.

That was my favorite moment of a great game.

My only regret is, it all happened so quickly I didn’t note the names of the players involved.

In fact, the incident probably went unnoticed by the majority of people packed into Harrisburg’s Davenport Gym. As soon as the players got back to their feet, the game continued and the young men were once again locked in competition.

Yet, that moment needs to be remembered. No, it needs to be celebrated.

In today’s world of hyper-competitive sports, sportsmanship isn’t really a thing.

If you want to make the highlights package, you thump your chest, or point to heaven after making a big play. In baseball, you stand at home plate until the home run ball you hit lands in the bleachers before taking an agonizingly slow home run trot.

I’m not saying players shouldn’t celebrate big moments. They should. Our games are nothing without emotion. But, it’s important to remember the games we play are team sports. They aren’t about individual accomplishment.

At the end of the day, or at least the game, the goal is a team victory. You don’t get extra points, or runs, for calling attention to yourself.

This will probably ruffle some feathers, but there is nothing wrong in showing respect for your opponent. I salute every athlete that has the courage and the confidence to step onto the field of competition. It takes guts to put yourself out there. It takes work.

Yes, when the ball is in play, athletes should do everything within their power to try to earn a win. At the same time, there is nothing wrong with acknowledging your opponent is doing the same thing. You have to respect that.

It’s beneficial to respect your opponent. Don’t underestimate anyone willing to go toe-to-toe with you.

In fact, if we’re choosing teams, I’m gonna go for the guy or gal who helps their opponent off the floor before the player bent on calling attention to themselves.

I might not win every game, but I’ll take my chances.