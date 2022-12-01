Sports Column | Les Winkeler: St. Louis Blues briefly turn around season for Mom's Trip

There is no bond like stronger than the ties between mother and son.

Forget super glue. Forget Gorilla Tape. Chemical bonds are for beginners. We’re talking emotions here.

It doesn’t matter how old you get, that look of approval from your mother when you do something well is irreplaceable. Bear in mind, I was 63 when my mother passed away. Even into my sixth decade, I would swell with pride when mom smiled at me approvingly.

So, it should come as no surprise that the St. Louis Blues turned around their season, hopefully, during a recent Mom’s Trip – the mothers of virtually all the players accompanied the team on a three-game road swing.

A bit of background – the Blues opened the season with three straight wins. Then, suddenly forgot how to play the game and lost eight in a row. The Blues finally broke the losing streak, two games before taking their moms on the road.

The Blues won all three games on the road trip.

First, the Blues defeated a good Avalanche team in Denver 3-2. The second game was a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. And, they finished the road trip with a 5-4 shootout win over the Washington Capitals … three impressive victories.

As a fan, it was so much fun to watch.

The moms were seated together in a suite for each game. Whenever the Blues would score, the camera would focus on the suite and locate the mother of the player that had just scored.

Inevitably, she would have her hands covering her mouth and tears rolling down her cheeks. All the other mothers would gather round, offering hugs and high fives. Never before had I watched hockey with a lump in my throat.

It was particularly touching when Ivan Barbashev scored. His mother lives in Moscow and speaks no English. Fortunately, Alexei Toropchenko’s mother, who is bilingual, made the trip and served as Mrs. Barbashev’s interpreter.

When Barbashev scored, it seemed as if the moms made a greater effort to congratulate her. It seemed the celebration lasted a bit longer.

The Blues played so well on the trip that announcers John Kelly and Darren Pang noted the team would be money ahead to take the moms on the road for the rest of the season. They may have had a point.

When the Blues returned to St. Louis, they had a Saturday-Monday series with Anaheim. Most of the mothers stayed in town to watch both games – probably not so coincidentally, two more Blues’ victories.

Finally, the moms left town and the Blues went back on the road. Predictably, the Blues lost two of the first three games on the road.

This was the first time in Blues history that the moms have gone on the road with the team. However, a dad’s trip has been an annual tradition. Not surprisingly, the Blues have won the vast majority of their games with their parents in the stands.

Some might argue that’s coincidental. You’ll never convince me of that.

It doesn’t matter how accomplished you are. It doesn’t matter how old you get. There is no feeling in the world like knowing your parents are proud of you.

It’s an immovable force.