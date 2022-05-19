Sports Column | Les Winkeler: St Louis Cardinals' 'big-hitters' in the booth

A lot of people like to complain about their favorite team’s broadcasters.

There was a time when I was in that group (Tim McCarver was just insufferable), but the current lineup on Cardinals broadcasts and telecasts is outstanding.

There was a time when John Rooney wasn’t my favorite … on the other hand, I was comparing him to Mike Shannon, someone I had listened to since my teenage years. I’m still not enamored with Rooney’s “It’s a goner” home run call, but his overall work is solid.

Likewise, Ricky Horton has grown on me.

I like Horton’s self-deprecating humor. I like his obvious intelligence, and the perspective he brings as an ex-player is vital to any broadcast.

The same is true on the television side.

Dan McLaughlin is the glue that holds the telecasts together. He’s a pro in the booth. He’s knowledgeable and he likes to speculate on strategy – remember when baseball was actually built around baseball.

McLaughlin shares the booth with ex-players Brad Thompson and Jim Edmonds.

Of the two, I prefer Edmonds. He’s brash. He’s something of a loose cannon, but Jimmy Ballgame knows baseball. He’s passionate about the game. Some people complain he talks too much, but I enjoy the stories he weaves.

Finally, he’s not above calling out the players for making a bad play, whether it’s a mental breakdown or a lack of preparation. Edmonds has the credentials to back up this statements.

Thompson is more vanilla. He tends to tow the party line, sometimes to the point of irritation. But, he is obviously getting more confident in the booth.

In fact, he said something earlier this week that I haven’t been able to shake.

Thompson and McLaughlin were discussing the Cardinals lack of offensive consistency. They mentioned fans were growing restless with the lack of production from some players. Things got interesting when the duo started talking about criticism of individual players.

I don’t have the exact quote, but Thompson basically said – tell me who you think is the worst player currently in the major leagues … and, I’ll show you one of the greatest baseball players that ever lived.

His point is well taken.

McLaughlin went on to point out that since the inception of major league baseball in 1876, less than 23,000 players have made it to the big leagues. For a bit of perspective, he noted that number would not fill the lower bowl of Busch Stadium.

Think about that for a second. In a time frame stretching over 124 years, less than 23,000 people have been proficient enough at baseball to make the major leagues … if only for a day. Each of those 23,000 players had a unique skill that set them apart from anyone else alive at that moment.

Were they all stars? Of course not.

However, I’m betting most of them were legendary figures in their hometowns, especially if they came from small town America.

The conversation closed when McLaughlin noted that a pitcher recently failed to retire a hitter on 20 pitches. Yes, it was a brutal outing for that individual.

But, “It was 20 more pitches than I threw in the big leagues,” McLaughlin said.

That, my friends, is perspective.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

