Sports Column | Les Winkeler: St. Louis Cardinals shouldn't trade for Juan Soto

A segment of St. Louis Cardinals fans are holding their collective breath, hoping the team trades for budding superstar Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals.

I hope it doesn’t happen.

Hey, nothing against Soto. He’s one of the best young players in the game. He’s 23 years old, currently making a paltry $17 million (it’s hard not to laugh out loud while typing that phrase). He’s eligible for arbitration in 2023 and will become a free agent in 2025.

The Nats recently offered Soto a $440 million, 15-year extension … which Soto refused.

A left-handed hitting outfielder, Soto has a lifetime batting average hovering around .290. He’s approaching 120 home runs after just five years in the majors. His career on-base percentage is .426 and his career OPS is .965. And, he walks more than he strikes out.

Clearly, the guy is one heckuva player. Any team would welcome Soto on their roster … but, at what price?

I recently saw a trade proposal that sent Dylan Carlson, Nolan Gorman, Paul DeJong, Juan Yepez and Matthew Liberatore to Washington in exchange for Soto.

Say what?

Dylan Carlson is an established major league player. He is a switch-hitting outfielder that should hit in the .275 range with 20-25 home runs. Plus, he is a Gold Glove quality defender with an outstanding arm.

Nolan Gorman is one of the top prospects in the Cardinals system. He was called up to the big team early this season. After a hot start, he has cooled off offensively, but his power potential is intriguing. And, although not an elite fielder, he’s not a stumblebum either.

Juan Yepez has been another surprise for the Cardinals this year. He has shown the ability to hit major league pitching with some pop. He has played some in the outfield which is an adventure. However, he has looked comfortable at first base.

DeJong was the whipping boy for Cardinals fans earlier in the year. A former all-star shortstop, DeJong looked lost at the plate earlier this year. Although still struggling to hit for average, DeJong has hit about 15 homers since his demotion to Memphis. He is a plus defender.

Liberatore is a 22-year-old lefthander with a live arm. He has had spotty success in minimal major league time. But, 22-year-old lefthanders with live arms don’t grow on trees.

In summation, the Cardinals would be sending three or four potential major league starters, plus a solid pitching prospect to the Nationals for one player. In addition, the Cardinals will likely be on the hook for a half-billion dollars in salary. And, the trade doesn’t address the team’s most glaring problem – pitching.

If that’s not enough to make you have second thoughts, the Cardinals best two hitters Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are approaching the points in their careers where their offensive numbers will be sliding. Goldschmidt, having a career year, will be 35 in September. Arenado will be 32 next year.

Finally, in the evolution of modern baseball the brightest stars haven’t been blessed with postseason success. Barry Bonds, baseball’s home run king, played in one World Series. Bryce Harper, one of the games bright young stars has never advanced to a NLCS and has a .211 playoff batting average. Mike Trout has taken his team to the playoffs just once and hit .083.

Baseball is not a game where one player can lead a team to success. You can’t disrupt a team’s payroll structure for one player and expect the team will advance to the World Series.

And, the fans will still be complaining.

When the Cardinals got Goldschmidt, fans were momentarily happy. Then, they realized Goldschmidt couldn’t do it himself. Then, the team acquired Arenado and some fans proclaimed the Cards were World Series bound. Now, the fans are angry about the team’s pitching.

Balance, not one superstar, is the key. If the Cardinals can acquire Soto and maintain that balance – count me in. If not … I’ll pass.