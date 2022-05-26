Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Stanley Cup Playoffs: The 'thin-ice' work-life balance

For most of the past 30 years, Winkeler family vacations have involved travel to remote parts of the United States.

This year was no different. We traveled the width of South Dakota, starting in Sioux Falls and ending up at Badlands National Park and the Black Hills.

During those travels we frequently find ourselves without cell service, and certainly beyond the reach of cable television. As a result, these travels have allowed me (forced me?) to cut myself off from the world of sports.

The fact is, I found each self-imposed hiatus to be both refreshing and relaxing. While sports remain one of great diversions of my life, my chosen profession has also turned baseball, basketball, football and hockey into … well, work.

Taking a 10-day break from the Salukis, Cardinals, Blues and prep sports allowed me to recharge my batteries.

And, I had every intention of doing the same while in South Dakota.

Funny story about that …

Last week we found ourselves in a remote cabin, high in the peaks of the Black Hills. We could see the famous granite spires of the famed Needles Highway out of our back window. Our cell reception was sketchy, vacillating between “No Service” and two bars, depending upon the time of day and which direction the incessant wind was blowing.

As we settled down in front of the fireplace one evening, I decided to turn on the television. It had been several days since we had exposed ourselves to TV. Amazingly, TNT was one of the 12-15 channels available, and unbeknownst to me, TNT is carrying the NHL playoffs this year.

Through Twitter, I had learned the Blues had lost their opening game to the Colorado Avalanche. Now, in just a few minutes the Blues and Avalanche would do battle in Game Two.

I debated about whether to break precedent and watch the game – actually that’s not quite true. I thought, momentarily, about not watching the game, while simultaneously pulling up a chair in front of the small screen.

Hey, this IS the Stanley Cup Playoffs, I rationalized. I’d never taken a vacation when the Blues were in the playoffs before. To be honest, I was quite convincing.

And, between the frigid cold outside, the warm glow of the fireplace and a Blues victory, I slept well that night.

Unfortunately, the die was now cast for Game Three two nights later.

It’s embarrassing to admit, but we planned that evening around the game. We ate cold cuts and popcorn in front of the fireplace and a small television screen.

This time the game didn’t turn out so well. But, there wasn’t a shred of guilt. I slept well once again.

Looking back, I don’t regret those weeks of sports deprivation. They were good for me, probably good for my family as well.

In those days, sports were my life. Now, they’re simply an avocation.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

