Sports Column | Les Winkeler: State track coverage is a juggling act

There are a lot of things I don’t miss about being a sports reporter – 14-hour days, eating at least one meal a day in the car, answering irate phone calls, driving home through midnight snowstorms.

But, there are some things I really do miss. The state track meet in particular.

For the last 10-12 years of my career, I covered the boys and girls state track meets. Except for vacations and possibly Christmas, those were the favorite weekends of the year.

It’s been since 2019 since I’ve been able to attend the state meet. I’m looking forward to the day I can go back, but this time as a spectator, not a reporter.

Earlier this week I was on Twitter and I read a Tweet from a fan or a coach, thanking my friend Clark Brooks, an outstanding photographer, for the outstanding job he did covering the state track meet this year. The last part of this Tweet was “I don’t know how you do it.”

I do.

Covering the state track meet requires concentration, dedication, meticulous planning and stamina.

From a journalist’s perspective, especially if you work at a newspaper or television station that covers multiple schools, the state track meet is a juggling act.

The shot put competition takes place at the same time as the 3,200-meter and 400-meter relay. At Eastern Illinois University, where the Illinois state track meet is held, the shot put is held outside O’Brien Stadium.

So, if you’ve got a kid who has a good chance of winning the shot, and an excellent 3,200-meter team to cover, where do you go? You can’t be two places at once, and although the two events are relatively close together, you have to navigate your way through crowds and gates.

The answer sounds easy, but in reality is takes serious concentration … and preparation. First, you see what flights/heats your competitors are in. You show up at the event schedule to go off first, then keep one ear open for announcements of flights/heats.

It can be nerve-wracking, but when you pull it off and get photos of both events. That’s a heckuva adrenaline rush. And, it’s the same thing for the long jump, triple jump and pole vault. They are inside the stadium, but tucked into a corner.

You have to be vigilant in order to photograph those competitors and not miss any of the races you’re supposed to cover.

I love the one-on-one nature of track competition. I love the lay it all on the line attitude athletes have during the state finals. It’s no surprise that so many personal records are established at the state meet. At the prep level, state track was the competitive epitome for me.

But, on a much less important level, each year the state track meet was the ultimate challenge of my skills, as a writer, reporter and a photographer.

The point is, if someone does a great job of covering the state track meet, there is no luck involved. (Well, occasionally maybe a little when times fall your way.) A job well done at the state track meet is a testament to preparation and dedication.

That is something I miss.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0