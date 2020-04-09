Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Staying at home is not so bad nowadays

Coping with the current shelter at home edict is relatively easy at this point in my life.
It would have killed the teenage me, especially in the spring.
I feel sorry for today’s kids, particularly the young men and women who are losing their senior seasons of baseball, softball, soccer, track and any other sport. You spend your prep career working toward that senior season and…poof! It’s gone.
On the other hand, today’s kids have an advantage we didn’t have growing up in the 1970s — video games.
I never dreamed of saying anything positive about video games, but at this time in our history they’re a godsend. It certainly isn’t the ideal, but kids can safely pass the time by themselves.
Roll 50 years off the clock and go back to the mean streets of Beckemeyer, and it’s hard to imagine sheltering in place for 6-7 weeks.
Video games? What, you been watching too much Star Trek?
Cable television? Right, it was a huge deal when UHF arrived and our television options expanded from four channels to five. (And, one of those channels was PBS. I couldn’t live without PBS now, but it wasn’t a favorite as a teenager.)
Hang out with friends on social media? Right! We still had a party line telephone when I was in junior high.
Our entertainment included whiffle ball, street hockey and pickup basketball games. As I write this on Monday afternoon, it’s 73 degrees.
It’s still April, so we might have gathered at St. Anthony’s playground for street hockey. Or, we might already have moved on to whiffle ball. Regardless, a dozen of us would have been at the playground engaging in some sort of physical activity.
Sitting at home in this beautiful weather…unthinkable.
And, rainy days would have been even worse.
If the weather was bad, several of us would gather to watch the Cardinals or college basketball on television. If the games got boring, or even if they didn’t, we’d play table-top hockey, electric football or even have a Clue marathon.
The table top hockey games got pretty heated. There was no way to maintain the required six feet of social distancing. And, with all the trash talking, screaming and cussing that accompanied these heated contests, there was a good chance droplets of saliva were being exchanged.
Fishing was the other possible recreation on a sunny spring day.
Although an enjoyable solo activity as an adult, we rarely fished by ourselves as kids. Four or five of us would hop on our bikes and head to the creek where we shared a communal coffee bucket filled with worms.
If we had ever been faced with such a crisis as kids, I’m sure our parents would have warned us to practice social distancing. But, like most kids, both of my parents worked, leaving us alone at home after school.
Given the temptation of a good whiffle ball game and a teenager’s feeling of invincibility, it’s inconceivable that we wouldn’t have had friends over for a game of driveway basketball or whiffle ball.
It’s what we did.
This sheltering in place? It would have been torture.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
