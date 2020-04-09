Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Staying at home is not so bad nowadays

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coping with the current shelter at home edict is relatively easy at this point in my life.

It would have killed the teenage me, especially in the spring.

I feel sorry for today’s kids, particularly the young men and women who are losing their senior seasons of baseball, softball, soccer, track and any other sport. You spend your prep career working toward that senior season and…poof! It’s gone.

On the other hand, today’s kids have an advantage we didn’t have growing up in the 1970s — video games.

I never dreamed of saying anything positive about video games, but at this time in our history they’re a godsend. It certainly isn’t the ideal, but kids can safely pass the time by themselves.

Roll 50 years off the clock and go back to the mean streets of Beckemeyer, and it’s hard to imagine sheltering in place for 6-7 weeks.

Video games? What, you been watching too much Star Trek?

Cable television? Right, it was a huge deal when UHF arrived and our television options expanded from four channels to five. (And, one of those channels was PBS. I couldn’t live without PBS now, but it wasn’t a favorite as a teenager.)