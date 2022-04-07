Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:

Kelly Bond-White: Once the women’s basketball season came to an end, Southern Illinois University wasted little time in hiring Kelly Bond-White as coach. Bond-White replaces Cindy Stein, who is retiring after an outstanding career – the last nine years at SIU.

On paper, SIU appears to have hit the ball out of the park with the Bond-White hiring.

A Chicago native, Bond-White was an assistant coach at Texas A&M for 19 years, 15 serving as associate head coach to Gary Blair. During her time at Texas A&M the Aggies won five conference titles, made three Elite Eight appearances and won the 2011 national title.

That’s a heckuva resume.

In addition, Bond-White has a reputation for being an excellent recruiter. That reputation will be put on the line in the next few months as Bond-White is inheriting a fixer-upper.

The Salukis are coming off their best season in recent years, winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title, but lost two of the top players in program history in Makenzie Silvey and Abby Brockmeyer. That duo, along with Gabby Walker, provided the bulk of SIU’s scoring and rebounding last year.

Point guard Quierra Love is the only returning starter, and the only returnee that got extended playing minutes.

Fortunately for Bond-White, there are only five players on the floor at one time. Two or three solid recruits could keep the Salukis in the MVC race. However, it’s late in the recruiting game. Bond-White's mettle will be tested immediately.

MVC women’s hoops: New Saluki women’s basketball coach Kelly Bond-White will be facing some unknowns when her SIU squad enters MVC play next season.

The MVC landscape will look different next year. Loyola is no longer a member of the MVC and Missouri State and Bradley will have new coaches as Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton left Missouri State after a highly successful run and former SIU assistant Andrea Gorski stepped down at Bradley.

The coaching changes mean Bradley and Missouri State will also be somewhat behind the 8-ball on the recruiting front. It will be fascinating to see how, or if, the balance of power in the MVC shifts as the result of their carousel.

Overthinking: The games we play, the games we enjoy watching others play, are really relatively simple. As noted in Jim Bouton’s seminal baseball book “Ball Four” baseball is relatively simple — “It’s a round ball and a round bat, but you have to hit it square.”

And, in the final analysis, basketball comes down to who can throw the ball through a metal hoop more often.

There are ongoing discussions on how to improve both games.

The issues with baseball seem to center around pace of play. Most nine-inning games take a minimum of three hours to play today, even low-scoring games. The game has evolved from putting the ball in play as often as possible, to having impact at bats. Pitching is no longer about location, but velocity.

It’s been my experience covering baseball over the past 50 years that when umpires call a liberal strike zone, the game moves faster. If the umpires call strikes consistently, hitters can’t afford to look at as many pitches. They will be forced to swing earlier in the count, which theoretically means more balls will be put in play.

I’m all for it.

The perennial argument in basketball is that the IHSA needs to adopt a shot clock.

I disagree. If you look at this year’s scores the number of lopsided games was absurd. A quick scan of postseason games in both boys and girls basketball showed more than 400 games were decided by 30 points or less.

The shot clock will only exacerbate the inequities.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

