Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports

U.S. Open: I watch the U.S. Open golf tournament with perverse pleasure every year.

The United States Golf Association does everything in its power to make the course as difficult as possible, most notably allow the rough to grow to brutally punitive lengths. As a result, there were only 10 players under par going into Sunday’s final round.

It might speak to a personality disorder on my part, but it does my heart good to see the best players in the world struggle. I love to play golf. My game is brutal. I marvel at the skills of the tour professionals, but it’s good to see them get their comeuppance once or twice a year.

Grayson Murray was so frustrated Sunday he threw his putter off the green after one hole. A few moments later, cameras caught him snapping an iron over his knee.

Granted, that’s not the image the “gentleman’s game” wants to project, but I watched with a smug smile. Yup, been there, done that … well, at least the part about tossing the putter.

I’m not saying I’d like to watch players in these conditions every week. It is marvelous to watch players take a course apart on occasions, striping the flag from 200 yards, but to see them struggle occasionally … I can live with that.

Pitch clock: The new rules baseball has instituted in the past few years are terrible.

The “ghost runner” on second base to start extra innings? That’s playground stuff we utilized as kids when we didn’t have enough players. What’s next, four foul balls and you’re out?

The three-batter minimum for pitchers is equally ridiculous. I despise the “left-handed specialist” bullpen role, but the manager should be able to utilize his personnel as he sees fit.

In that vein, I’m not fan of the rumor that the shift will be banned next year. Again, I’m not a fan of the defensive alignment. If I were a pitcher, I’d be absolutely furious when a weak ground ball bounced through an undefended half of the infield.

It’s a matter of strategy, and the manager should be allowed to align his players anywhere he chooses within fair territory.

However, the one rule change I’m looking forward to is the pitch clock.

Pitchers will be forced to throw a pitch every 20 seconds. The rule is already being utilized in some minor leagues with great results. The rule has shortened games by nearly a half hour in some instances. Cardinals’ reliever Giovanny Gallegos has been known to take up to 37 seconds between pitches.

That’s ridiculous.

I love baseball. But, games lasting more than three hours. It makes no sense.

Pendulum swinging: It’s subtle. It’s not universal.

But, it’s also undeniable. Traditional baseball is no longer being sneered at – at least not by everyone.

Teams are starting to realize that speed and running the bases are important to winning. We’re a long way from “Whiteyball” as practiced by the St. Louis Cardinals in the early 1980s, but the stolen base is being brought back from the verge of extinction.

Again, we’re not talking about vintage baseball, but announcers are once again talking about the importance of putting the bat on the ball, especially with a runner on a second and nobody out. The concept of a productive out is hopefully regaining traction.

Baseball has always been a game of subtleties. The home run, walk, strikeout product that has been in vogue the past decade is boring. Baseball is most enjoyable when players are in motion. Hopefully, the game is moving in the right direction.

