Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports

Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports:

Mount Vernon Rams: Dan Mings and his Mount Vernon Rams are the story of the year in prep sports this fall.

The Rams earned a playoff berth, despite being forced to forfeit a pair of games due to a paperwork snafu involving a transfer student. They qualified with a 5-4 mark, although the team went 7-2 on the field.

However, that 7-2 looks a lot better with a bit of context.

The Rams hadn’t won seven games in a season since 2013. Going back to 2014, Mount Vernon won a total of eight games.

Mings returned to Mount Vernon this year after a stint at Johnston City and got Mount Vernon back into the playoffs. This is Mount Vernon’s first postseason berth since the Rams finished 7-4 under Jared Shaner in 2014.

Mings’ 2005 team finished 11-1.

World Series: It’s the Phillies against the Astros.

You gotta love it – no Dodgers, no Mets, no Yankees. (As a caveat, I would have enjoyed seeing former Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader in the World Series if the Yankees had made it.)

I’ll be cheering for the Phillies in this one. First, the Phillies represent the National League. Second, because, you know, the Astros.

However, the big thing I hope for this series is decent weather.

Houston obviously will be fine – it’s a temperate climate and Minute Maid Park has a retractable dome. Philadelphia could be iffy, although the 14-day forecast is showing moderate temperatures. On the other hand, a lot can change in two weeks.

Baseball played in 40-degree temperatures is more a test of endurance and toughness rather than baseball skills. Besides, stocking caps and hoodies are aesthetically unpleasing on a baseball field.

World Series, Part II: Another reason to root for the Phillies is that former Southern Illinois Miner Nick Duron is in line for a World Series share.

The big right-hander appeared in one game for the Phillies this year, posting a scoreless inning against Toronto. It’s a great footnote to the Miners’ story.

World Series III: I’m old enough to remember St. Louis Cardinals’ fans going into a deep depression because the Cardinals had lost their opening postgame series to the Phillies – supposedly the worst team in the playoffs.

Anything can, and frequently does, happen in a short series.

MVFC: You can’t take anything for granted in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Salukis were riding high heading into Vermillion, South Dakota last week. SIU was on a five-game winning streak and the Coyotes were just 1-5.

SIU jumped out to a 21-7 lead and appeared to the cruising. Except, no one cruises in that league. The result, a 27-24 Coyotes comeback win. The loss puts pressure on the Salukis to win at least two of their last three games against Northern Iowa, North Dakota State and Youngstown State.

Fortunately for SIU, UNI and North Dakota State both come to Carbondale.

St. Louis Blues: It’s interesting watching the St. Louis Blues without David Perron in the lineup.

He’s done three stints with the Blues. He’s coming back, right?

It just doesn’t seem right without #57 in the lineup.