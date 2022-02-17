Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports

Here are streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports.

Super Bowl: I watched the game for one reason – to see the Cleveland-Los Angeles-St. Louis-Los Angeles Rams lose.

Actually, that’s not true. I wanted to see Rams’ owner Stan Kroenke lose.

I have been both bitter and ambivalent about the NFL since the league allowed Kroenke to move the team to St. Louis. How can I be both bitter and ambivalent you ask? Easy, I don’t care who wins, as long as Kroenke loses.

Truthfully, the Rams moving wouldn’t have bothered me so much if the league hadn’t allowed Bill Bidwill to take his team to Arizona a generation earlier.

Another admission, it’s not a lot of fun watching a game with the sole intent of seeing one team lose. And, what little enjoyment I took from the game was quashed when the Rams scored a late touchdown to defeat Cincinnati 23-20.

Super Bowl II – All the hate being thrown at the NFL by old codgers like me and political conservatives over the Hip Hop Halftime Show is amazing.

Personally, I’m agnostic about halftime entertainment. I’ve never watched the halftime show whether it’s been Paul McCartney, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Michael Jackson or the Hip Hop’s Greatest Hits Tour that performed Sunday night.

I’d rather see halftime cut in half. I’d rather see analysis of the game … remember the game.

If the NFL wanted to present a pre-game or post-game concert, I’m all for it.

To incorporate the concert into the game just adds to the unnecessary excess.

However, to criticize the show due to its content … give me a break.

Super Bowl III – What the heck was the deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s on-screen pre-game screaming?

Can’t we just play football?

(See unnecessary excess above.)

Kickoffs: What’s the point?

Why doesn’t the NFL just get rid of them?

You rarely see a kick returned. When someone actually deems to bring the ball out of the end zone, there is about a 98 percent probability of a blocking in the back penalty.

Kickoffs used to be one of the most exciting plays of the game. Remember when a Devin Hester, Roy Green or a Travis Williams could break a game open by returning a kickoff for a touchdown?

Now, it’s just a waste of time. It provides a window for the NFL to sneak in a couple more commercials.

Spring training: Major league baseball is on hiatus because players and owners can’t reach a monetary agreement. Pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to spring training this week.

That’s disgusting.

The 30 MLB franchises are worth $66 billion. The net worth of the average MLB player is $4.17 million.

Seriously, there isn’t anyone going hungry … on either side … we can’t make this thing work?

My sympathies lie with the players, largely because the owners are such jerks.

The players make more money on a daily basis than most Americans make in a year. However, the owners’ treatment of minor leaguers is appalling.

According to last year’s figures, the average minor leaguer made between $8,000-$14,000. What’s worse, the owners floated an idea this year that minor leaguers shouldn’t be paid during spring training.

Who are the owners taking their cues from Ebeneezer Scrooge and Silas Marner?

Get it done.

Baseball has always been America’s great diversion. We need the game now.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

