Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Streams of unconsciousness from the world of sports

Mike Shildt

What did he do? What did he say?

Amid speculation that he may be in the running for Manager of the Year, Shildt was quickly and unceremoniously dumped by the St. Louis Cardinals.

How desperate were the Cardinals to get rid of Shildt?

First, they fired him via phone call. That’s usually not the way these things are done at the MLB level. Second, because the firing was announced on the date of a playoff game, the Cardinals had to receive permission from the commissioner’s office to make the announcement that day.

That, folks, is desperation.

The Cardinals cited “philosophical differences.” That smells like last week’s fish. Barring any Jon Gruden-like behavior, Shildt apparently stepped on the wrong toes. The Cardinals and Shildt are both playing nice about it, making one non-comment after the other.

I want to know. Maybe when Shildt lands another job he’ll be forthcoming. It would give some insight into the Cardinals’ organization.

A significant segment of Cardinals fans were thrilled at the announcement of Shildt’s firing.

I never understood the disdain for Shildt.

Yeah, the Cardinals were pretty bad in the middle of the season, but the pitching staff Shildt was given to work with was horrible. In one 10-game stretch in June the Cardinals gave up 71 runs. The 27 Yankees couldn’t overcome that kind of mound ineptitude.

The Cardinals were demonstrably better defensively than in the past. They ran the bases well. And, when the front office finally stabilized the bullpen and filled in some gaps in the rotation, Voila!, the team started winning.

Fans whined about Shildt’s managing, yet he had the third highest winning percentage among active managers. He will go down in history as having a better Cardinals’ winning percentage than Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Red Schoendiest, Mike Matheny and Joe Torre.

St. Louis Blues

4-0 start, including three straight road wins. That’s what I’m talking about.

Pearls?

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson has been wearing a pearl necklace on the field throughout the playoffs.

Jewelry hasn’t looked this out of place since June Cleaver wore a string of pearls while cooking dinner on “Leave It To Beaver.”

On the other hand, Pederson has ridden his fashion statement to the World Series. I’m not sure I’d accessorize any further, but I sure wouldn’t take them off.

Wyatt Drake

Like most of Southern Illinois, I was saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Fame radio announcer Wyatt Drake this week. Wyatt’s radio career spanned six decades. He was the voice of the Harrisburg Bulldogs.

He was a pro behind the microphone. Sharing a press box with him was always a pleasure. Of course, you had to be on your toes. If an unusual play occurred and there was a controversial call, Wyatt would frequently swing the microphone in your direction and solicit an on-air opinion.

More importantly, Wyatt was a Hall of Fame human being. Wyatt always made you feel at home, no matter where you were.

And, he introduced his son, Jeffrey, to broadcasting at an early age. It was heartwarming to see father and son working together. While Wyatt never boasted about Jeffrey’s ability behind the mic, which was considerable even at a young age, you could see the pride in his eyes.

RIP Wyatt.

LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of the Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.

