By any reasonable metric, Super Bowl LVII was an entertaining game.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked a field goal in the game’s final seconds to prevail 38-35.

Despite the entertainment value, the game clearly illustrated my difficulty with taking the National Football League seriously.

There are two ways for a football team to advance the ball on offense – the run or the pass. Yet, the NFL does not have a clear understanding of what constitutes a catch … a reception in football parlance.

Folks, this isn’t a complicated matter.

Take a group of 50 10-year old kids to the park. Have them watch two guys playing catch. I’m certain they can distinguish between a catch and a drop. The NFL needs a couple dozen cameras and up to five minutes to make the same decision despite the simple rule: According to Rule 3, Article 7 of the NFL Rulebook: “A catch is made when a player inbounds secures possession of a pass, kick, or fumble that is in flight.”

Yet, during the Super Bowl it was explained ad nauseum that there are three elements to a catch.

Baloney.

It’s simple. If a player secures control of the ball, it’s a catch. Forget all the jibberish about making a football move. If you secure the ball, it’s a reception, period.

There were three replays involving disputed catches in the Super Bowl. Twice the NFL told us that balls that were clearly caught, actually weren’t.

The first involved a sideline pass from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith. Smith caught the ball three steps inbounds, bobbled the ball momentarily, but maintained control of the ball against his helmet as he stepped out of bounds.

When Smith hit the ground the ball popped loose. After extensive study, NFL fans were told their eyes, and replays, had deceived them. The play was ruled an incompletion.

The decision seems to violate concepts of several other football rules. The play should be over when a player steps out of bounds, or even when the ball crosses the plane of the sideline. A player can neither gain, nor lose yardage after stepping out of bounds.

Anything that happens outside the dimensions of the playing field are, or should be, irrelevant. The one exception being a late hit out of bounds.

The second play that boggled my mind occurred when L’Jarius Sneed caught a Hurts pass in the flat. Sneed secured the ball in his hands, and pulled it into his midsection. He had both hands on the ball when he was hit by a Kansas City player.

The ball was knocked out of his grasp. It was scooped up by the Chiefs’ Nick Bolton, who carried the ball into the end zone for an apparent touchdown.

But, wait.

Catching the ball, securing it with both hands and pulling it into your body isn’t sufficient evidence of a catch in the NFL. No, a player must make a “nebulous” football move to complete the catch.

That’s a crock. Sneed caught the ball. The defender made a great play.

The over analysis is ridiculous when you look at the other things that happen on a football field. Officials are asked to spot the ball precisely, often from 20-30 yards away, when a team is on the goal line or moving toward a first down.

Then, if the chains are brought in, they are moved 20-25 yards onto the field before officials eyeball where they should be placed. Precision? Hardly.

The NFL has a product that millions of Americans love. The game is played and administered by mortals. It’s never going to be perfect. The NFL would be better off by embracing that reality.