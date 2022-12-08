Sports Column | Les Winkeler: Taunting takes celebrating successes too far

Playing an organized sport, at any level, can be an emotional experience.

Athletes are going to have emotional reactions in time of triumph, or despair. It’s human nature. The emotional experience is one of the primary reasons to play, or even watch, the games.

I’ve always been amazed by players who keep their composure until the very last second of a game they know they are going to lose, but collapse in tears when the final buzzer sounds. The will to win carries them through the completion of the task at hand, then they melt in a puddle of uncontrolled emotions.

Winning, especially when you’re the underdog, is a thrill that is nearly inexplicable. There is nothing in my experience that duplicates the joy, the sense of accomplishment you feel in that moment.

To a lesser extent, you feel that same sense of triumph when you hit a home run, score a goal or a touchdown, or even snag a fly ball that seemed destined to leave the park.

When athletes win games, when they make great plays, they celebrate spontaneously. Watching athletes in those moments of triumph is nearly as much fun as watching the games themselves.

I still get a lump in my throat thinking about the Du Quoin High School girls track team winning the state championship in 2019. There were so many gutty performances, so many heartfelt celebrations that it was impossible not to get swept up in the moment.

The thrill of victory is a heady moment.

Which brings us to the question, what is an appropriate celebration?

In this era of sack dances and bat flips, what is appropriate and what crosses the line? It was a hot topic of discussion in a Twitter thread this week.

Personally, I have no issue with spontaneous celebrations. If you make a game-winning, or game-saving, play, you’re going to be elated. That emotion will manifest itself.

When hockey players score a big goal, they drop to one knee, hold their stick aloft and pump their fist. I love it.

When a Green Bay Packers player scores a touchdown at home, they do the Lambeau Leap. It’s a great moment in sport.

When a basketball player draws a foul while throwing down a dunk in a key moment of the game, chest bumps all around. There’s nothing quite like it.

What I do have a problem with is taunting, and that carries a broad definition.

When you hit a long home run, sure, give it a cursory look. Throw your fist in the air. Pump your fist as you trot around the bases. Enjoy the moment. But, carrying your bat halfway to first base before flipping it? I’m not a fan.

Catch a touchdown pass in a key moment, go ahead and spike the ball. If you can jump that high, dunk the football over the crossbar. But, do not hand the ball to the cornerback you just beat. Do not seek him out and spike the ball in his face.

Even choreographed celebrations are fun if conducted away from your opponent. I forget what NFL team it was, but after a touchdown they would congregate in the corner of the end zone. The player that scored would pretend to shake dice then spin the ball on the ground.

It was creative. It was fun. And, it wasn’t in the face of the opposing team. Unfortunately, the NFL banned it.

And, a couple years ago the Cardinals had a conga line celebration in the dugout to celebrate home runs. Corny? Cheesy? Yeah, it was. It was also fun and it occurred off the field. Opposing teams could easily turn away.

It is possible to celebrate team success without demeaning the opposition. That’s where the line should be drawn.