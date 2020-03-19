Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The absence of sports brings some opportunity outdoors

Denying access to lakes and hiking trails is puzzling — but that is a column for a different day.

There are still plenty of trails in the Shawnee National Forest and the region's two national wildlife refuges — Crab Orchard and Cypress Creek.

The waterfowl migration is ongoing. Ducks are in full breeding plumage. There is no prettier sight in Southern Illinois than male ringnecks, wood ducks or ruddy ducks in their courtin’ clothes.

Find a trail near a substantial body of water and you're apt to see some of these wonderful creatures. Take Refuge Drive through Crab Orchard and you're apt to see several species of ducks.

As a bonus attraction, wildflowers are making their annual resurrection. It's a perfect time to be outside.

Again, with most trees still relatively barren this is a perfect time for sightseeing. Inspiration Point, well, it lives up to its name. Garden of the Gods is beautiful year-round. And, the Shawnee National Forest offers more remote gems in Burden Falls and Bell Smith Springs.

If you’re looking for a more proactive pursuit, dust off that fishing pole that hasn’t been used for years. And, if you’ve never fished before, what better time to start.