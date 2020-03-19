Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The absence of sports brings some opportunity outdoors

There will be no organized sports for the next few weeks.
This is the time of year where diehard sports fans live in front of the television, subsisting on caffeine, nachos and takeout pizza.
The coronavirus has taken out the Masters, baseball’s opening day and March Madness. The illness will do what wives and girlfriends have been unable to accomplish for the last three generations — get men away from the television screen.
I’m not being unsympathetic here. As a life-long Blues fan, I am dying to see if St. Louis can defend its Stanley Cup championship. The Masters serves as one of my true harbingers of spring. And, opening day of baseball — that's like an annual baptism, a reaffirmation that life goes on after a long, dreary winter.
The sports blackout will leave thousands of Southern Illinoisans with countless leisure hours to fill. That’s the bad news.
The good news? You couldn’t be in a better place.
This is the perfect time to get out and explore the natural beauty of Southern Illinois. There are plenty of wide-open spaces to enjoy. You can get out, get some sun enjoy nature and still practice social distancing.
The options were almost endless until the State of Illinois decided to shutter state parks Sunday. Closing visitor centers, campgrounds and even picnic grounds makes perfect sense to me.
Denying access to lakes and hiking trails is puzzling — but that is a column for a different day.
There are still plenty of trails in the Shawnee National Forest and the region's two national wildlife refuges — Crab Orchard and Cypress Creek.
The waterfowl migration is ongoing. Ducks are in full breeding plumage. There is no prettier sight in Southern Illinois than male ringnecks, wood ducks or ruddy ducks in their courtin’ clothes.
Find a trail near a substantial body of water and you're apt to see some of these wonderful creatures. Take Refuge Drive through Crab Orchard and you're apt to see several species of ducks.
As a bonus attraction, wildflowers are making their annual resurrection. It's a perfect time to be outside.
Again, with most trees still relatively barren this is a perfect time for sightseeing. Inspiration Point, well, it lives up to its name. Garden of the Gods is beautiful year-round. And, the Shawnee National Forest offers more remote gems in Burden Falls and Bell Smith Springs.
If you’re looking for a more proactive pursuit, dust off that fishing pole that hasn’t been used for years. And, if you’ve never fished before, what better time to start.
You don’t need fancy equipment. You can purchase the very basics at any number of retail outlets around the area. Granted, that does take some social interaction, but we can’t live in a bubble 24/7. Fishing licenses that must be renewed April 1 are available online at www.dnr.illinois.gov.
A person doesn’t have to be a particularly skilled or accomplished angler at this time of the year. With temperatures warming up most fish are going to be relating to shoreline cover. And, if you struggle a bit, just watch the fishermen around you. They’re out there. I’ve seen them.
As an avid sports fan myself, I’m fully aware the next few weeks, possibly months, will be tough. I find myself reflexively grabbing my phone to check scores each night.
But, this forced hiatus can be an opportunity. It’s a chance to expand horizons, possibly develop interests that will last a lifetime.
What do you have to lose? It’s not like you’re going to miss the big game.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at Les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.