Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The birth of my love for sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I became interested in sports as a kid because my dad was an avid sports fan.

In those days, televised baseball and basketball games were rarities. So, when the St. Louis Cardinals or St. Louis Hawks were on television, dad sat in front of the grainy black and white television and watched. You just hoped that the vertical and horizontal hold didn’t act up. (If you’re under 60, you might want to Google that.)

Since there was just one television in the house, there was no other viewing option.

Like every other five-year-old, I wanted to be just like my dad. (In later years I found out just what a good idea that was.) So, I sat and watched the games with him.

At first, I was disinterested. There didn’t seem to be much happening on the screen. Over time, I started asking questions about players and strategy and dad was more than happy to fill in the gaps of my knowledge.

It wasn’t long before I found myself watching games even when dad wasn’t there to share the experience.

Unfortunately, as every parent knows, youngsters get over the whole idolizing mom and dad thing at entirely too early an age. Had the games not sparked a personal interest inside me, I would have walked away from sports decades ago.