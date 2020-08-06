Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The birth of my love for sports

I became interested in sports as a kid because my dad was an avid sports fan.
In those days, televised baseball and basketball games were rarities. So, when the St. Louis Cardinals or St. Louis Hawks were on television, dad sat in front of the grainy black and white television and watched. You just hoped that the vertical and horizontal hold didn’t act up. (If you’re under 60, you might want to Google that.)
Since there was just one television in the house, there was no other viewing option.
Like every other five-year-old, I wanted to be just like my dad. (In later years I found out just what a good idea that was.) So, I sat and watched the games with him.
At first, I was disinterested. There didn’t seem to be much happening on the screen. Over time, I started asking questions about players and strategy and dad was more than happy to fill in the gaps of my knowledge.
It wasn’t long before I found myself watching games even when dad wasn’t there to share the experience.
Unfortunately, as every parent knows, youngsters get over the whole idolizing mom and dad thing at entirely too early an age. Had the games not sparked a personal interest inside me, I would have walked away from sports decades ago.
There are several experiences through the years that solidified my interest in sports. That made me pay rapt attention.
The earliest such memory occurred during the 1964 World Series.
I was 10 years old. I didn’t even have a concept of what was at stake, but dad was incredibly excited about these games, so they had to be a big deal. I caught a chronic case of baseball fever on Oct. 11, 1964.
The Cardinals trailed the New York Yankees 3-0 in Game Four of the World Series. Kenny Boyer, my idol, smacked a grand slam off Al Downing. The home run was all the offense the Cardinals could muster, but it was enough in a 4-3 win.
A baseball fan was born.
My obsession with basketball began in a more nebulous fashion. Dad listened to the St. Louis Hawks, the St. Louis Billikens and sometimes watched SIU games on WSIU. I can remember sprawling on the floor next to dad, the old Philco radio near his head listening to Jerry Gross call the games.
Bob Pettit, Zelmo “The Big Z” Beatty, Bill Bridges and Lenny Wilkens all played on the team. But, what caught my imagination was play-by-play announcer Jerry Gross yelling, “Ba-boom” after someone hit a key bucket.
That call echoed in my mind every time I shoot hoops in the yard.
And, football? That’s easy. The day was Dec. 31, 1967. The NFL championship game pitting the Green Bay Packers vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the “frozen tundra” game.
It’s not that the game was so memorable. It was the way we watched it. We lived in a cold, drafty farm house. There was no furnace, just two coal stoves and an oil heater. When it got below zero, as it was that day, it was cold in the house.
But, I remember sitting there on the couch, all huddled under quilts watching the game on television. It was our version of a tailgate. Corny as it may seem, that experience piqued my interest in football.
The Blues moved to St. Louis in the late 60s and it was an instantaneous connection the first time I heard Dan Kelly scream, “He shoots! He scores! Barclay Plager!”
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.
