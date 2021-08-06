Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The Cubs and Cards at the deadline

Last week’s MLB trade deadline made Twitter an interesting place to be.
The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs took radically different approaches at the deadline, yet, both teams managed to infuriate their fan bases.
The Cubs cleaned house, moving virtually every asset of value other than the statue of Harry Caray and Wrigley Field itself. In the meantime, the Cardinals “moves” were barely noticeable.
Three faces of the Cubs’ franchise – Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez – were sent packing. The Cubs also decided they’d seen enough of Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera.
Yes, the Cubs are underperforming. Yes, the team was nearly 10 games out of first place at the trade deadline, but those moves seem to be pulling the plug not just on 2021 but the next couple seasons as well.
I can see moving one or two of those pieces, but from the outside looking in, it appears the Cubs are just a shell of themselves. Yes, they still have Kyle Hendricks and Wilson Contreras, but the heart of their offense and the soul of their defense is gone.
If I were a Cubs’ fan, I’d be furious, as many of them are.
In the meantime, the Cardinals played it close to the vest … the lack of moves having the Cardinals faithful screaming.
(Owner Bill) DeWitt is a skinflint and John Mozeliak (president of baseball operations) is a dimwit, are the most frequent laments. Other accusations include the Cardinals are content to be mediocre, or that there is no financial incentive to make the playoffs.
While, it would have been nice to see the Cardinals be more aggressive, they weren’t positioned to do so. The team is sputtering along near the .500 mark and has an outside chance at a wild card berth. However, injuries to the pitching staff make the prospect of a deep playoff run exceedingly slim.
In addition, the Cardinals veteran players – Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Matt Carpenter – have little trade value.
Wainwright, at 39, is the best active pitcher on the roster. However, 39 is ancient for a starting pitcher. He’s become a finesse guy, not the type that will blow away opponents down the stretch.
Molina, at 38, is still a solid two-way player. But, unless a team has been devastated by injuries at catcher, he isn’t the typical player added at the trade deadline. He’s a line driver hitter who’s not apt to bomb home runs.
Carpenter? He’d need to get 10-15 hits in a row to approach the .200 mark. I can’t imagine any serious interest in him.
At the same time, the Cardinals have some tantalizing prospects in Harrison Bader, Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman. They appear to be maturing as players and could be the heart of the Cardinals order for the next five years.
And, although the pitching staff has been awful for most of the year, the back three Genesis Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes have been lights out. Giving up any of them for a longshot run at a playoff berth seems nothing short of irresponsible.
When you add that group to injured pitchers Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and prospect Matt Liberatore – that’s the basis of a solid roster. I’d like the opportunity to see that group play together.
Mortgaging that future on a longshot … now, THAT would have made me angry.
LES WINKELER is the outdoors writer for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.