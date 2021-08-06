Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The Cubs and Cards at the deadline

(Owner Bill) DeWitt is a skinflint and John Mozeliak (president of baseball operations) is a dimwit, are the most frequent laments. Other accusations include the Cardinals are content to be mediocre, or that there is no financial incentive to make the playoffs.

While, it would have been nice to see the Cardinals be more aggressive, they weren’t positioned to do so. The team is sputtering along near the .500 mark and has an outside chance at a wild card berth. However, injuries to the pitching staff make the prospect of a deep playoff run exceedingly slim.

In addition, the Cardinals veteran players – Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Matt Carpenter – have little trade value.

Wainwright, at 39, is the best active pitcher on the roster. However, 39 is ancient for a starting pitcher. He’s become a finesse guy, not the type that will blow away opponents down the stretch.

Molina, at 38, is still a solid two-way player. But, unless a team has been devastated by injuries at catcher, he isn’t the typical player added at the trade deadline. He’s a line driver hitter who’s not apt to bomb home runs.

Carpenter? He’d need to get 10-15 hits in a row to approach the .200 mark. I can’t imagine any serious interest in him.