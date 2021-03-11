Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The curious case of athletic attendance

The athletic program at SIU has a broad and rich history.

Historically, the Salukis have competed on the national stage in sports ranging from basketball to swimming. For reasons I’ve never understood, nor will likely never understand, no sport other than basketball has gotten its due from students, area residents or alumni.

Don’t get me wrong, there are dedicated baseball, softball, volleyball, track and football fans out there. They are vocal advocates of their teams, supporting programs with their presence and their dollars. Yet, there is no question that men’s basketball remains the focus of most SIU fans.

Remarkably, even Saluki football has never captured the imagination of the area. Every Friday night in the fall fans flock to Van Metre Field in Du Quoin, Taylor Field in Harrisburg or The Pit in Anna-Jonesboro for prep football games.

Big 10 programs like Michigan and Ohio State can draw 100,000 fans to games, yet, SIU football crowds hover around 5,000-7,500. Look it up, when Saluki attendance reaches six figures, that’s a red-letter date.