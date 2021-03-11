Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The curious case of athletic attendance

The athletic program at SIU has a broad and rich history.
Historically, the Salukis have competed on the national stage in sports ranging from basketball to swimming. For reasons I’ve never understood, nor will likely never understand, no sport other than basketball has gotten its due from students, area residents or alumni.
Don’t get me wrong, there are dedicated baseball, softball, volleyball, track and football fans out there. They are vocal advocates of their teams, supporting programs with their presence and their dollars. Yet, there is no question that men’s basketball remains the focus of most SIU fans.
Remarkably, even Saluki football has never captured the imagination of the area. Every Friday night in the fall fans flock to Van Metre Field in Du Quoin, Taylor Field in Harrisburg or The Pit in Anna-Jonesboro for prep football games.
Big 10 programs like Michigan and Ohio State can draw 100,000 fans to games, yet, SIU football crowds hover around 5,000-7,500. Look it up, when Saluki attendance reaches six figures, that’s a red-letter date.
Even at the height of the Jerry Kill Renaissance, one of two golden eras of SIU football, fans didn’t show up in great numbers. Somehow, the presence of Bart Scott, Brandon Jacobs, Arkee Whitlock and others failed to capture the attention of students or area fans.
Likewise, neither the SIU baseball or softball programs have enjoyed the type of respect they deserve.
Itchy Jones put Saluki baseball on the national map in the 1960s and 1970s. And, to be honest, there were times when SIU baseball generated some interest on campus. The rowdy crowds on “The Hill” certainly gained the attention of opposing teams.
Meanwhile, across campus, no program in school history has been as consistently good as softball, whether you’re talking about the Kay Brechtelsbauer era or Kerri Blaylock’s incredible tenure. Saluki softball has stood for excellence – on and off the field.
Yet, softball never got its hooks into the student body either, something that always amazed me.
I’d sit in the Charlotte West Stadium press box and watch thousands of SIU students milling around the dorms – throwing Frisbees, riding bicycles, even playing Quidditch for heaven’s sake, while ignoring the softball game right in front of them.
That lack of curiosity among the students always amazed me.
Both baseball and softball are riding incredible streaks this spring. Due to COVID-19, postseason tournaments were canceled last spring, meaning both teams carried winning streaks over the winter. Both baseball and softball currently have the second-longest current winning streaks in the nation. The softball team already has a victory over a top 25 opponent – Mississippi State.
Both teams have state-of-the-art venues that are easily accessible. The quality of play is as good as anywhere in the nation. This newspaper regularly publicizes upcoming games. And, in the age of COVID, watching a sport at an outdoor venue is a relatively safe way to spend an afternoon.
And, the height of irony – football, playing in the spring because of COVID-19, has taken some of the oxygen away from baseball and softball. Nick Hill’s Salukis made national waves two weeks ago, defeating three-time defending national champion North Dakota State, snapping the third-longest Division 1 winning streak (39 games) in the process.
The good news – it's still mid-March. There are plenty of home baseball and softball games remaining. Do yourself a favor, check it out.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor of The Southern Illinoisan.