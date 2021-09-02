Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The greatest athletic feat I've ever witnessed

Ford and Smith converged on the ball in shallow left field. Ford dove forward, although it appeared as if he had no chance to catch the ball. In the meantime, Ozzie dove over Ford in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid injury.

Due to the Busch Stadium lights glaring off the faded artificial turf, we lost track of the baseball. We figured the ball had to drop between Ford and Smith, meaning Schmidt would likely score the go-ahead run.

Yet, a quick scan of the base paths showed Schmidt frozen in place.

Time seemed to stand still for a moment before Ozzie popped off the turf, holding the ball aloft in his glove. My buddies and I stared at each other in disbelief for a few moments before erupting in celebratory high fives.

From our vantage point, it appeared as if the catch was impossible. We knew we had witnessed one of the most remarkable plays in Ozzie’s storied career. Watching the replay the following day verified it. Ozzie had essentially done the impossible.

For the record, Ozzie scored the winning run on Terry Pendleton’s bunt in the bottom of the ninth. That doesn’t pass for heroics in today’s game, but we went home a happy bunch.

My runner-up moment occurred on Nov. 24, 1977.