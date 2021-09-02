Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The greatest athletic feat I've ever witnessed

What is the greatest athletic spectacle you’ve ever witnessed in person?
Not on television, not on a highlight package, but live and in person.
For me, it’s not even close.
The date was Aug. 4, 1986. (Ok, ok, I looked it up)
I was working at the Carlyle Union Banner at the time. Late that afternoon one of the owners of the paper told me he had Cardinals tickets for that night, but couldn’t attend. I gladly accepted the tickets, then spent the next couple hours scrambling to find three friends to accompany me.
About six hours later I found myself sitting at Busch Stadium, watching a rather uneventful game in a less than stellar season. The Cardinals finished three games under .500 in 1986.
However, the game entered the ninth inning tied 2-2.
Mike Schmidt led off the inning with an infield hit. One out later, Von Hayes stepped to the plate. Hayes, a left-handed hitting outfielder, fisted a short fly ball between Ozzie Smith and left-fielder Curt Ford. The trajectory indicated the ball would drop, and give the Phillies at least a first-and-third with one out scoring opportunity.
I truly didn’t have an understanding of what transpired next until watching the replay the next day.
Ford and Smith converged on the ball in shallow left field. Ford dove forward, although it appeared as if he had no chance to catch the ball. In the meantime, Ozzie dove over Ford in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid injury.
Due to the Busch Stadium lights glaring off the faded artificial turf, we lost track of the baseball. We figured the ball had to drop between Ford and Smith, meaning Schmidt would likely score the go-ahead run.
Yet, a quick scan of the base paths showed Schmidt frozen in place.
Time seemed to stand still for a moment before Ozzie popped off the turf, holding the ball aloft in his glove. My buddies and I stared at each other in disbelief for a few moments before erupting in celebratory high fives.
From our vantage point, it appeared as if the catch was impossible. We knew we had witnessed one of the most remarkable plays in Ozzie’s storied career. Watching the replay the following day verified it. Ozzie had essentially done the impossible.
For the record, Ozzie scored the winning run on Terry Pendleton’s bunt in the bottom of the ninth. That doesn’t pass for heroics in today’s game, but we went home a happy bunch.
My runner-up moment occurred on Nov. 24, 1977.
The St. Louis Cardinals football team got off to a hot start. Television pundits were talking about the Cardinals as Super Bowl contenders. As a long-suffering Big Red fan, that was pretty heady stuff.
Somehow, we managed to score tickets for the biggest game of the year, a Thanksgiving Day meeting with the Miami Dolphins. Hopes ran high as the 7-3 Cardinals took on Don Shula’s juggernaut.
Unfortunately, from our end zone seats we watched Miami receivers school Cardinals’ defensive backs time and again. The Dolphins won 55-14, and the Cardinals never won another game that season, finishing 7-7.
However, the Cardinals’ volatile guard Conrad Dobler was ejected from the game. He became so incensed he hurled his helmet high into the air. I can still see that helmet framed against the gray November sky, it’s etched into my psyche.
Amazingly, no one was struck by the helmet as it plummeted back to the ground.
LES WINKELER is the former sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at les@winkelerswingsandwildlife.com, on Twitter @LesWinkeler.