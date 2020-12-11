Sports Column | Les Winkeler: The Grinch stole holiday basketball tournaments

Covering games at old Trout Gym in Centralia was particularly memorable. Trout Gym was ripped right out of Hoosiers. It was like stepping back into history.

However, while the visual aesthetics were awesome, it wasn’t a particularly comfortable place to work. Press row was located directly above the boiler. It was like working in a sauna. On the other hand, it was easy to burn off excess calories from the amazing hospitality room.

Some of the most memorable nights were spent covering the Eldorado Holiday Tournament championship game. The finale was always scheduled for 9 p.m., but the game rarely started on time. That made making the 11 p.m. deadline challenging to say the least.

The solution?

Speak to both coaches prior to the game. Tell them if they won to expect someone to tap them on the shoulder during the post-game celebration and stick a tape recorder in their face for a quick quote. At halftime, I’d write a play-by-play featuring first half highlights.

When the game was over, I’d type in the final score, bolt to the floor for a quick quote and hit “Send.” Frequently, it would be 10:59 p.m. before the story magically wound its way electronically to the sports copy editor.